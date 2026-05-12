Amenity-Rich Bellamy Minnetonka Apartments Open for Pre-Leasing

MINNETONKA, MN, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, investment management, development, and property management, is pleased to announce that Bellamy Minnetonka is now pre-leasing with first move-ins beginning in May.

“We’re excited to launch pre-leasing as we prepare to welcome residents to Bellamy Minnetonka,” said Jordan Howe, Senior Manager for Development at Greystar. “With its exceptional amenities and prime location, Bellamy Minnetonka sets a new standard for apartment living in Opus Park.”

The new apartment community has 269 residences that are available in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Each apartment features:

Stainless steel appliances

Quartz countertops

Gooseneck kitchen faucets

Soft close cabinets

Full-sized washers and dryers

Linen closets

Pre-installed high-speed Wi-Fi

Smart thermostats

Keyless door entry





Select residences include personal patios or balconies, double vanities, and oversized closets.

A large, handwoven fiber art tapestry featuring a mix of weaving techniques and rich textures inspired by nature and lake life was commissioned exclusively for Bellamy Minnetonka. Serving as a focal point of the interior design, the piece will be displayed behind the concierge desk. The community also features a two-story clubroom with expansive windows overlooking the courtyard, designed with earthy tones and organic elements that reflect the natural beauty of Minnesota’s lake country.

Additional community amenities include:

Resort-style swimming pool with spa

Sun deck with personal cabanas

Firepits and an outdoor fireplace

Activity lawn

Fitness center

Sauna

Golf simulator

Sky lounge

Gaming area with pool table

On-site bike storage

EV charging

Controlled access

Community-wide Wi-Fi

Reservable work-from-home pods

Co-working lounge





Bellamy Minnetonka is ideally located in the heart of the Opus Park submarket, a rapidly evolving 640-acre mixed-use hub at the intersection of three of the Twin Cities’ most sought-after neighborhoods. The soon-to-open METRO Green Line Opus Station, just a tenth of a mile away, will provide direct access to downtown Minneapolis, downtown St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, and Eden Prairie Center The area is home to more than 10,000 jobs, courtesy of major employers such as UnitedHealthcare and Optum. West of the community there are several restaurants residents can enjoy.





Residents also benefit from Opus Park’s six miles of maintained trails, offering pedestrian and bike connections to employment centers, recreational destinations, and the broader regional trail system.





For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.bellamyminnetonka.com or call 612-629-1969.

# # #



About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415