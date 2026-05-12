CMB Regional Centers Introduces Atlanta Logistics EB-5 Offering

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) today announced the launch of CMB Group 103 – Atlanta Logistics, an EB-5 offering associated with the development of a Class-A logistics facility in the southeastern United States.

Located in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), the project qualifies investors for the reduced investment threshold under EB-5 program requirements.

“EB-5 investors evaluate more than just the offering itself. The platform and track record behind each project matter,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re proud to bring another EB-5 offering to market that reflects the underwriting discipline and execution experience that have defined the CMB platform for nearly 30 years.”

CMB’s execution track record is underpinned by 3,200 investors in CMB-sponsored EB-5 partnerships receiving I-829 approvals – the most of any single regional center. For investors, an approved I-829 petition is the defining point in the EB-5 process. It confirms they have met the program’s job creation and investment requirements and allows them and their qualified family members to move from conditional status to permanent residency.

Located just south of Atlanta, Georgia, CMB Group 103 represents the initial phase of development within a larger master-planned business park anticipated to feature nearly 3 million square feet (approximately 270,000 square meters) of logistics space. According to Area Development Magazine, Georgia topped its 2025 Top States for Business list for the 12th consecutive year, with the state’s logistics network cited as a key factor.

CMB Group 103 – Investment Highlights

Project Location: Meets United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements for a TEA.

Estimated Job Creation: 743

Job Creation Buffer: 17.9%

Jobs Per Investor: 11.79



About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted more than 7,000 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com.