Driscoll Children’s Hospital Names Jason Geiken Vice President of Development

Corpus Christi, TX, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll Children’s Hospital has appointed Jason Geiken as Vice President of Development, bringing more than a decade of executive leadership in philanthropy to the organization.

Geiken joins the hospital during a period of major philanthropic growth and will lead a department that recently celebrated a record-breaking year, with the Development Foundation reaching a total of $36.3 million in cash and pledges during fiscal year 2025.

Geiken previously served as Vice President for Advancement and Chief Executive of the Foundation at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. During his tenure, he oversaw comprehensive fundraising strategies and worked closely with the foundation board and development staff to secure numerous gift commitments to support the mission of the university. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Arkansas Tech University, California State University, and Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Driscoll’s sophisticated fundraising program currently manages $13.7 million in major gifts and $5.27 million in planned gifts. This robust infrastructure includes an endowment portfolio that reached $36.3 million in 2025, comprised of 62 individual funds dedicated to supporting various pediatric specialties.

"Being part of a children’s hospital is deeply personal for our family," said Geiken. "The care we’ve experienced at Driscoll made a lasting impression, and it’s an honor to now support the mission in a professional capacity."

Geiken arrives at Driscoll as the department continues to fund critical regional initiatives. Notable recent achievements include a $525,000 grant from Toyota’s Way Forward Fund for the "Heads Up" concussion program and a $1 million donation from H-E-B for advanced rehabilitation equipment. The department also recently launched the Payne Family Endowment for Pediatric Residency to bolster the training of future physicians in South Texas.

As Vice President of Development, Geiken will drive the philanthropic support necessary to expand Driscoll’s clinical reach. These efforts directly facilitate major capital projects, such as the $100 million Heart Center expansion made possible by the Dobson Family Foundation, and the opening of a new 60-bed Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Geiken holds an MBA from Iowa State University. He resides in the region with his family.

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