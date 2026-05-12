Asentum Nears $ASE Launch as Global Validator Participation Accelerates Across Its Post-Quantum Blockchain

London, UK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asentum, a post-quantum Layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up for long-term security and accessibility, is seeing growing validator participation ahead of the public launch of its native token, $ASE, scheduled for May 13 at 17:00 UTC.

At the center of this expansion is the Asentum Operator — a desktop application available for Windows and macOS that allows users around the world to validate, stake, participate in governance, and monitor network activity directly from consumer hardware.

Unlike many blockchain ecosystems that rely on specialized infrastructure or concentrated validator sets, Asentum was designed around broad accessibility. Validators are already operating globally across the public testnet, helping secure and stress-test the network ahead of launch.

The Asentum Operator acts as the primary interface for network participation, combining validator controls, governance interaction, staking systems, and analytics into a unified environment. The goal is to reduce the barrier to entry for blockchain participation while preserving decentralization at the protocol level.

The network itself was architected around three core principles: post-quantum security from genesis, JavaScript smart contracts, and open validator participation.

Rather than relying on future migrations or retroactive cryptographic upgrades, Asentum was built from the beginning with long-term security assumptions in mind. The protocol also introduces JavaScript as its native smart contract language, dramatically expanding the potential developer base by leveraging one of the world’s most widely used programming languages.

Governance systems are already live on-chain within the testnet environment, allowing validators and participants to create proposals, vote on protocol changes, and interact with the network under real operating conditions before mainnet.

For investors and early participants, the timing of the $ASE launch is becoming a major focus.

The token powers transaction execution, staking, and governance across the network, forming the economic layer behind validator participation and on-chain activity. With live infrastructure already operating prior to launch, attention has increasingly shifted toward the position $ASE occupies in the project timeline — arriving after core systems and public participation have already begun taking shape.

$ASE will launch on the Ethereum network and be available on Uniswap beginning May 13 at 17:00 UTC, ahead of its planned 1:1 transition to native ASE at mainnet.

The Asentum team describes the current stage as infrastructure-first development — prioritizing working systems, public participation, and long-term architecture before broader expansion.

“Most blockchain projects begin with speculation,” the team stated. “We chose to begin with systems, participation, and execution first.”

Downloads and additional information are available below.

Website: https://www.asentum.com

Downloads: https://www.asentum.com/downloads

Documentation: https://www.asentum.com/docs

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Asentum

Telegram: https://t.me/Asentum

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