Phemex Launch Pre-IPO Futures for SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic

APIA, Samoa, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Phemex , a user-first global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a landmark expansion of its TradFi ecosystem with the debut of Pre-IPO Perpetual Futures. This strategic vertical offers its users unprecedented on-chain exposure to technology giants, OpenAI, SpaceX , and Anthropic .

To mark the launch, Phemex is introducing a 50,000 USDT campaign running from May 9 to May 23, 2026. The campaign rewards both new and active futures traders through first-time trader bonuses, daily trading rewards, referral incentives, and a volume leaderboard for qualifying participants.

Access to pre-IPO assets has long been an exclusive privilege of institutional giants, qualified investors, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Phemex's Pre-IPO Futures challenge that traditional gatekeeping through synthetic derivative structures settled entirely in USDT, allowing eligible global traders to engage with valuation movements of leading private companies within a 24/7 crypto-native environment.

“Pre-IPO Futures mark an important step in Phemex's evolution toward becoming a unified execution hub for the next generation of markets,” said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. “Our mission is to give traders efficient tools to access opportunities that have traditionally remained outside public market participation. With this launch, we are creating a bridge between digital asset liquidity and the growth narratives of some of the world's most valuable tech companies before they enter public markets.”

The launch strengthens Phemex's position as a multi-market execution platform, giving crypto- native users access to a broader range of global trading narratives from a single environment.

Supported by Phemex's industry-leading 500ms execution engine, the new Pre-IPO Futures suite allows eligible traders to respond to private-market valuation shifts, funding developments, and changing sentiment around leading technology companies before public markets open.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.