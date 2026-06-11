Phemex Launches "AI Trader", Institutional-Grade Deep Reinforcement Learning for Every Crypto Investor

APIA, Samoa, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange,has officially announced the launch of AI Trader, a sophisticated suite of trading entities powered by Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL). This launch marks a critical expansion of the Phemex AI-Native Revolution, moving beyond simple automation to provide users with direct access to institutional-grade, emotion-free market execution. To mark the launch, Phemex introduced the AI Trader Special Trading Season, featuring a total reward pool of $500,000 USDT.





Built on machine learning and reinforcement learning models, AI Trader is designed to analyze market conditions, identify patterns across large datasets, and execute predefined trading strategies systematically. Rather than relying on discretionary decision-making, AI Trader follows a rules-based framework intended to help reduce emotional bias and maintain consistent execution across changing market environments.

AI Trader is integrated directly into Phemex Copy Trading, allowing users to follow AI-managed strategies alongside human lead traders. Different AI Trader profiles are designed for different market conditions and risk preferences, ranging from trend-oriented approaches to more conservative, range-based strategies. Users retain full control over participation and can monitor performance, risk metrics, and position activity in real time. "AI is becoming an increasingly important part of how financial decisions are supported, analyzed, and executed," said Federico Variola , CEO of Phemex. "Our vision has never been to replace human judgment, but to give users access to tools that can help them operate with greater structure and discipline. AI Trader is an important milestone in that journey. It demonstrates how AI can move beyond automation and become a practical component of the trading experience, while still leaving strategic decisions in the hands of users."

The launch further advances Phemex's broader AI-Native strategy, which aims to integrate artificial intelligence across platform operations, user tools, and product experiences. As AI capabilities continue to evolve, Phemex plans to expand its suite of intelligent trading solutions designed to make structured and data-driven market participation more accessible to a wider range of users.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/