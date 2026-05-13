Wix Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 bookings of $585 million, up 15% y/y, and revenue of $541 million, up 14% y/y, driven by new cohort momentum powered by Base44 strength

New user cohort bookings increased ~46% year-over-year



Wix Harmony now running on its own proprietary AI model, built by Wix for speed without sacrificing accuracy when applied to Harmony websites

Powerful new features further position Base44 as a leader in AI-powered innovation, including Superagents, a native AI assistant, and new Figma to Base44 integration

Achieved ~$150 million of ARR as of May as momentum continues to ramp



Repurchased ~30% of outstanding Wix shares in early April through tender program





NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) (the “Company”), today reported financial results for first quarter 2026. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the second quarter and reiterated expectations for the full year 2026. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com to view the Q1'26 Shareholder Update and other materials.

“As innovation in the web and app building space has accelerated over the past few quarters, my conviction in its long-term value and Wix’s market positioning remains strong,” said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-founder and CEO. “We recently built our own proprietary LLM that is now powering Wix Harmony. By allowing us to continuously fine-tune our platform using our own data and user feedback at scale, this model creates a flywheel that we believe is unmatched and creates a significant competitive advantage. Importantly, our model empowers us with more control of AI inference costs as we scale the Harmony platform with little to no reliance on third party LLMs. We expect this to be the first of many custom Wix-built AI models, which is becoming increasingly central to our product roadmap and long-term profitability strategy.”

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, added, “Bookings from our Q1’26 new user cohort increased almost 50% year-over-year, with meaningful contribution from Base 44 and healthy core Wix new cohort performance. Core Wix Creative Subscriptions gross margin was stable as AI costs remained minimal, and we expect margins to remain unchanged as we control costs while we scale our platform through the year, particularly Harmony. The high-impact investments that we are making today are unlocking massive opportunities and new audiences, allowing for consistent TROI even on higher marketing spend as monetization steadily increases. We also have executed on our capital allocation plan from the beginning of the year, with the completion of our $1.6 billion modified tender offer in early April. By repurchasing nearly 30% of Wix’s outstanding shares quickly and efficiently, I believe we are generating significant value for our shareholders.”

Q1 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $541.2 million, up 14% y/y

Total ARR was $1.903 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, up 15% y/y



Creative Subscriptions revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $382.4 million, up 13% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $158.8 million, up 17% y/y

Transaction revenue 1 in the first quarter of 2026 was $70.0 million, up 19% y/y



Partners revenue2 in the first quarter of 2026 was $203.4 million, up 19% y/y

Total bookings in the first quarter of 2026 were $585.0 million, up 15% y/y

Creative Subscriptions bookings in the first quarter of 2026 were $418.8 million, up 13% y/y

Business Solutions bookings in the first quarter of 2026 were $166.2 million, up 18% y/y



Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2026 was 65%

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 79%

Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 31%



Total non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 66%

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 80%

Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 32%



GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2026 was $57.5 million, or $1.02 per basic and diluted share

Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2026 was $42.5 million, or $0.75 per basic share and $0.68 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2026 was $78.5 million, while capital expenditures totaled $3.6 million, leading to free cash flow of $75.0 million

Excluding acquisition-related costs, free cash flow for the first quarter of 2026 would have been $112.3 million, or 21% of revenue

During April, we repurchased approximately 17.5 million Wix ordinary shares at a price per share of $92 for a total of approximately $1.6 billion through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer

As of May 11, 2026, our outstanding share capital was 41,849,511 ordinary shares

Total employee count at the end of Q1’26 was 5,277





1 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.

2 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users (“Agencies”) as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint (“Resellers”). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) and Business Solutions businesses.

Financial Outlook

Despite a softer start to the year in our Partners business, our conviction in our broader near-term strategy and AI-focused product roadmap remains unchanged. Importantly, key initiatives, such as Harmony and Base44, continue to perform well.

As such, we are maintaining our previous full year 2026 outlook and continue to expect both bookings and revenue to grow at mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis. Our outlook accounts for the slower than expected start to the year in our Partners business as well as impact from productivity headwinds due to the war in the Middle East, which has pushed out certain important product rollouts for our professional audience. We expect to largely offset these near-term challenges with a broader set of growth initiatives across our core Wix business, with particular focus on optimizing and capturing a bigger top of funnel as well as strengthening performance of our existing user base. This outlook also reflects continued outperformance of Base44.

For the second quarter of 2026, we also expect revenue to grow at a mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis.

For the full year 2026, we expect FCF margin excluding acquisition costs to be in the high-teens. This includes the impact of foregone interest income on our cash balance liquidated to fund our tender program as well as interest expense on our $500 million credit facility. FCF outlook also includes approximately $64 million of headwind on our full year operating expense base, net of hedging activity, as the Israeli shekel has strengthened meaningfully against the U.S. dollar. Assuming pre-tender completion capital structure and excluding acquisition costs, we expect full year FCF margin would continue to be in the low- to mid-20% range.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the 2025 acquisition of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters, and cash acquisition-related expenses. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and retention payments that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our business. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow margin, free cash flow margin, excluding acquisition-related costs and the impact of our repurchase program, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners, in effect in the last month of the period. Business Solutions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is calculated as Business Solutions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Business Solutions MRR is calculated as the total monthly value of Business Solutions subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period. Business Solutions subscriptions include, but are not limited to, subscriptions such as Google Workspace, Email Marketing, and recurring paid ads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “aim,” “forecast,” “indication,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “subject,” “project,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners to our various offerings, and generate new paid subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per paid subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments (such as Wix Harmony), as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product, as well as our Base44 offering; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence (“AI”), the legal and regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities; cybersecurity, privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools, and other risks associated with AI technologies; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or convertible notes pursuant to our repurchase program, or as required; our expectation that we will comply with the restrictions under our Credit Agreement; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation that we will efficiently and successfully manage cybersecurity risks and incidents; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, including as a result of elevated costs related to AI; our expectation with respect to future sales of our ordinary shares by directors, officers or large shareholders; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houti movement in Yemen and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners, large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2026. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Wix.com Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP

(In thousands, except income per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Revenues Creative Subscriptions $ 382,361 $ 337,676 Business Solutions 158,810 135,975 541,171 473,651 Cost of Revenues Creative Subscriptions 78,493 56,067 Business Solutions 109,312 95,725 187,805 151,792 Gross Profit 353,366 321,859 Operating expenses: Research and development 178,218 127,497 Selling and marketing 199,590 111,563 General and administrative 45,278 45,394 Impairment, restructuring and other costs 0 0 Total operating expenses 423,086 284,454 Operating income (loss) (69,720 ) 37,405 Financial income, net 19,358 5,832 Other income, net 23 64 Income (loss) before taxes on income (50,339 ) 43,301 Income tax expenses 6,233 9,535 Loss from equity method investment 893 - Net income (loss) $ (57,465 ) $ 33,766 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (1.02 ) $ 0.61 Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 56,361,634 55,708,670 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.02 ) $ 0.57 Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 56,361,634 60,384,510







Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

Period ended March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets (unaudited) (audited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,340,680 $ 311,356 Restricted cash - 5,520 Short-term deposits 355,276 385,280 Restricted deposits 301 222 Marketable securities 326,409 483,859 Trade receivables 48,234 41,525 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,650 96,252 Total current assets 2,155,550 1,324,014 Long-Term Assets: Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 56,180 33,847 Property and equipment, net 111,617 114,419 Equity method investment 4,334 4,851 Deferred tax asset 96,091 94,549 Marketable securities - 474,198 Intangible assets, net 29,787 31,810 Goodwill 135,021 135,021 Operating lease right-of-use assets 392,628 398,265 Total long-term assets 825,658 1,286,960 Total assets $ 2,981,208 $ 2,610,974 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency Current Liabilities: Trade payables 118,302 74,811 Employees and payroll accruals 105,850 110,526 Deferred revenues 778,612 737,346 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 211,925 146,716 Operating lease liabilities 43,194 43,262 Total current liabilities 1,257,883 1,112,661 Long Term Liabilities: Deferred revenues 124,640 116,991 Deferred tax liability 1,913 3,923 Convertible notes, net 1,127,054 1,125,769 Other long-term liabilities 155,774 200,054 Operating lease liabilities 416,371 417,578 Total long-term liabilities 1,825,752 1,864,315 Total liabilities 3,083,635 2,976,976 Shareholders' Deficiency Ordinary shares 118 104 Additional paid-in capital 2,402,914 2,067,407 Treasury shares (1,600,156 ) (1,600,156 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,058 17,539 Accumulated deficit (908,361 ) (850,896 ) Total shareholders' deficiency (102,427 ) (366,002 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 2,981,208 $ 2,610,974







Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (57,465 ) $ 33,766 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 5,987 6,137 Amortization 2,023 1,461 Share based compensation expenses 56,946 60,261 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,285 794 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 15 (224 ) Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (3,670 ) 3,557 Loss from equity method investment 893 - Remeasurement gain on marketable equity securities and investments in privately held companies (700 ) (42 ) Changes in deferred income taxes, net (1,577 ) 1 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 6,456 4,803 Changes in operating lease liabilities (2,094 ) (8,763 ) Gain on foreign exchange, net (366 ) (2,006 ) Increase in trade receivables (6,709 ) (2,654 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (21,403 ) 58,331 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 35,852 (9,338 ) Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (4,676 ) (64,148 ) Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 48,915 44,362 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,816 19,193 Net cash provided by operating activities 78,528 145,491 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 30,010 107,780 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (100 ) (112,810 ) Proceeds from available-for-sale marketable debt securities 635,360 30,600 Investment in trading marketable debt securities (32,542 ) (27,693 ) Proceed from trading marketable debt securities 32,541 27,692 Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment (3,301 ) (2,629 ) Capitalization of internal use of software (254 ) (421 ) Proceed from realization of investments in privately held companies 931 417 Purchases of investments in privately held companies (3,605 ) (750 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 659,040 22,186 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 26,297 22,654 Purchase of treasury shares - (200,000 ) Purchase of treasury shares under tender offer (338 ) - Proceeds from private placement (ordinary shares and warrants) 260,000 - Payment of issuance costs related to private placement (89 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 285,870 (177,346 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash 366 2,006 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,023,804 (7,663 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 316,876 660,939 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period $ 1,340,680 $ 653,276





