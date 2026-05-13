Battle Born® Launches New E-Commerce Website to Enhance Customer Experience and Support Commercial Growth





RENO, Nev., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned e-commerce website for the Battle Born brand.

The new website is designed to make it easier for customers to find, understand, and purchase reliable lithium power solutions. Whether upgrading a single battery or building a complete system, users can more efficiently navigate products, explore options, and make informed decisions based on their specific application.

“This launch is centered around the customer experience,” said Tyler Bourns, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonfly Energy. “From first-time buyers to experienced installers, people want clarity and confidence when selecting power solutions. This platform is built to make that process more intuitive, informative, and accessible.”

The redesigned platform delivers a faster, more streamlined experience across desktop and mobile devices, with improved navigation and product organization to help customers quickly identify the right solutions for applications including RV, marine, off-grid, trucking, and industrial use.

A key addition to the new website is the expanded Battle Born Academy, which provides educational resources such as technical videos, system guidance, and foundational content to help customers better understand lithium battery technology and system design.

The platform also improves support for professional customers, including dealers, OEMs, and installers, with more efficient purchasing workflows and tools tailored to commercial needs.

The new Battle Born website is now live at: Battle-Born.com

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit Dragonflyenergy.com .

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company’s overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s new website, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Dragonfly Energy Media Relations

media@dragonflyenergy.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af41c00-3bbe-4a81-a5a3-5fe377000ac3