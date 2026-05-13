Payment of dividend

Regulatory release

13 May 2026, 2 p.m. CET

The Ordinary General Meeting of Kinepolis Group NV has decided today to pay out a dividend of € 0.65 gross per share to the shareholders.

After deduction of the Belgian withholding tax, the net dividend amounts to € 0.455 per share.

The dividend will be paid out as from 20 May 2026. The ex coupon date is fixed at 18 May 2026 and the record date at 19 May 2026.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels