TTEC Digital Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Amazon Connect Adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced that TTEC Digital has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to accelerate Amazon Connect adoption through AI-powered customer experience transformation.

"TTEC Digital’s depth of experience on Amazon Connect is rooted in our history as one of the platform's earliest collaborators. This SCA allows us to double down on what we do best: solving the most difficult customer experience challenges with precision,” said Chris Brown, President, TTEC Digital. “By collaborating directly with AWS product teams, we are stripping away the complexity of AI and automation to deliver faster time-to-value for organizations ready to modernize their legacy platforms."

Through this SCA, TTEC Digital will continue to help organizations move beyond basic cloud migration to fully leverage AI, automation, and real-time data within Amazon Connect. This collaboration includes delivering intelligent self-service, agent assist capabilities, and the modernization of legacy contact center platforms. By utilizing proven deployment frameworks and direct collaboration with AWS product teams, TTEC Digital aims to reduce the cost and complexity of these transformations while accelerating the deployment of AI capabilities into production.

With over four decades of contact center expertise, TTEC Digital has a strong track record of delivering complex Amazon Connect implementations across diverse industries. Shelter Insurance Companies is a prime example of how TTEC Digital leverages this deep experience to help organizations modernize complex customer engagement environments with AWS.

“Working with TTEC Digital has enabled us to take meaningful steps toward modernizing our customer experience. Their collaboration with AWS and focus on practical innovation helps us move faster while ensuring we deliver the high level of service our policyholders expect,” said Stephanie Fohey, Technical & Support Manager, Customer Services, Shelter Insurance Companies.

"Organizations modernizing their contact centers need partners who can cut through complexity and deliver real results, fast. TTEC Digital's deep Amazon Connect expertise and proven deployment frameworks help customers move from legacy platforms to AI-powered customer experiences with less risk and faster time-to-value," said Melissa Dougherty, Managing Director, Americas Partners, AWS. "Through this collaboration, we're making it simpler for organizations to put intelligent self-service, agent assist, and real-time data capabilities into production, where they drive measurable impact."

To learn more about how TTEC Digital and AWS help businesses realize their AI ambitions in the contact center, visit https://www.ttecdigital.com/partners/aws.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer service. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://www.ttec.com/.