Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test Achieves Major Milestone: Breath Collection Unit Secures UL and CSA Certifications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) is pleased to announce that its portable Breath Collection Unit (BCU), a core component of the Company’s Marijuana Breath Test (MBT), has successfully achieved Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) electrical safety certifications. The BCU along with Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Cartridges are core hardware products of the MBT system (Figures 1 and 2).

The Cannabix BCU has been certified to UL 61010-1 (United States) and CSA 61010-1-12 (Canadian) standards which are recognized North American safety standards that confirm a device is safe and suitable for professional, industrial, and regulated use. Testing and certification were completed at an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory recognized in both Canada and the United States for electrical safety evaluations.

UL and CSA certifications are widely recognized top tier safety standards for electrical equipment used in the marketplace. Achieving certification under both safety standards represents an important regulatory, technical and commercial milestone for Cannabix as it advances its marijuana breath testing technology toward broader deployment.

These certifications will help:

Facilitate adoption by workplace safety, industrial, law enforcement and government customers that require UL and CSA compliance as a condition of procurement. Certification positions the BCU to be considered for formal tender processes and approved vendor lists that were previously inaccessible without it.

Support commercialization efforts in both United States and Canada, reducing regulatory friction for pilot programs and sales

Demonstrate product safety, reliability, and manufacturing quality, enhancing confidence among prospective partners, customers, and regulators

Enable smoother integration into safety-critical and regulated environments





Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

The Cannabix BCU is designed to capture breath samples for laboratory analysis. Successfully meeting UL and CSA safety requirements validates the Company’s engineering and design approach and aligns with its strategy to build regulatory-ready technology for real-world use.

“Achieving both UL and CSA certifications for our Breath Collection Unit is a major milestone for Cannabix that reflects our focus on product safety, quality, and regulatory compliance as we continue positioning our technology during phased commercial deployment.” Stated, Rav Mlait, CEO Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Positioning for Future Growth

As regulatory scrutiny and demand increase for non-invasive, recent-use marijuana screening solutions, The Company believes that compliance with recognized international safety standards will be an important enabler for scaling adoption. The Company expects these certifications to support ongoing discussions with government agencies, employers, and strategic partners seeking compliant and reliable testing solutions.

The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) incorporates Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge technologies, designed to collect and preserve breath samples for analysis using gold-standard liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods. Cannabix has a strategic partnership with Omega Laboratories Inc, a global leader in forensic drug testing for over 25 years. Omega holds multiple federal and international certifications and operates a world-class facility with extensive experience in novel drug detection technologies. Together, Cannabix and Omega are advancing the phased commercialization of the MBT system for customers in the U.S. and Canada.





Figure 2. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware with Breath Collection Unit (BCU) taking a breath sample.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c34b09c2-586a-4678-a896-54bf9c06cb73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c4572cc-e3aa-411a-aa95-f5e05313d4ae