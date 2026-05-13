ZJK Launches Next-Generation Cold Forging Dies, Empowering AI and High-End Industrial Applications

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced the launch of its next-generation cold forging dies for chamfered screws. By innovating manufacturing process design, the new product will improve production efficiency, reduce production costs, enhance precision control and support consistent product quality. The solution is designed for AI servers, industrial robotics, automated assembly and other advanced manufacturing applications, providing critical enabling components for the ongoing upgrade of global intelligent manufacturing.

The new dies enable the direct production of semi-finished products with built-in chamfers, thereby restructuring the traditional chamfering process and achieving simultaneous improvements in cost efficiency and product quality. Three key advantages are:

Significant efficiency and cost benefits : Based on ZJK’s internal production assessments, production efficiency increases by approximately 30%–50% and total equipment investment per production line reduces by more than 40%, compared with traditional chamfering processes;

: Based on ZJK’s internal production assessments, production efficiency increases by approximately 30%–50% and total equipment investment per production line reduces by more than 40%, compared with traditional chamfering processes; Substantially improved precision and consistency : Based on ZJK’s internal testing results, length tolerance is controlled within 0.10mm, representing half that of conventional processes. It ensures highly consistent angles and shapes, meeting the stringent precision requirements of high-end manufacturing;

: Based on ZJK’s internal testing results, length tolerance is controlled within 0.10mm, representing half that of conventional processes. It ensures highly consistent angles and shapes, meeting the stringent precision requirements of high-end manufacturing; Comprehensively enhanced product performance: Based on ZJK’s internal testing results, cold forging causes less material stress, resulting in smoother screw surfaces with minimal processing marks, while it simultaneously improves corrosion resistance and assembly compatibility.





These advantages effectively address the structural industry challenges associated with traditional screw chamfering processes that rely on customized thread rolling die plates, including limited flexibility, high overall costs, and constraints on product quality.

As AI infrastructure, industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing continue to advance, downstream production lines increasingly require fasteners that are easy to grip, position and tighten, while maintaining a high level of consistency. Against this backdrop, our revenues increased by approximately 48.39% to US$56.10 million for the year ended December 31,2025 from US$37.81 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, which ZJK believes reflects continued demand for high-precision components across its served markets. ZJK’s new dies will ensure structural and chamfer consistency at the source, and to enable seamless integration with robotic tightening systems, visual inspection lines and other intelligent manufacturing processes. The solution will to support a wide range of high-end manufacturing sectors, including AI servers, semiconductor equipment, industrial robotics, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, medical devices, energy storage systems, rail transportation and smart home applications.



ZJK management stated: “Driven by growing demand for high-precision components across AI infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics and electric vehicle sectors, the Company expects to sustain strong momentum in 2026. We believe that our next-generation cold forging dies not only provide customers with practical solutions for cost reduction, efficiency improvement and quality enhancement, but also strengthen ZJK’s technological competitiveness in advanced precision manufacturing and create new long-term growth drivers for the Company.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to,” “propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



For more information, please contact:



ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-755-28341175

Email: ir@zjk-industrial.com



The Blueshirt Group Asia

Feifei Shen

Phone: +86-134-66566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.co