Vicarius Expands AI Capabilities to Counter Risks from Generative Coding Models

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius today announced its expansion of AI capabilities to help organizations manage the growing security risks tied to AI-driven development as generative AI models like Mythos gain traction for their ability to generate and deploy code at an unprecedented pace.

First introduced at RSAC 2026, vIntelligence represents Vicarius’ approach to counter-force AI using its own AI capabilities to match the speed at which vulnerabilities are created. The latest advancements focus on strengthening how the platform detects and responds to risks introduced by AI-generated code, including unmanaged dependencies, misconfigurations, and evolving exploit paths.

“AI has accelerated how software is built and how risk is introduced at a pace we have never experienced before,” said Roi Cohen, CEO of Vicarius. “When AI accelerates creation, security has to accelerate containment. The goal isn’t just to identify vulnerabilities, but to use AI capabilities to continuously learn how to fix and prevent them.”

Vicarius’ enhanced AI layer brings:

Context-aware vulnerability analysis , evaluating risk based on execution context and exploitability, rather than relying on severity

, evaluating risk based on execution context and exploitability, rather than relying on severity Continuous, multi-source intelligence ingestion to surface emerging threats across tools and environments

to surface emerging threats across tools and environments Agentic, human-supervised remediation actions to reduce the gap between detection and response

These capabilities will play a central role in the upcoming release of vRx 2.0, with vIntelligence will powering a more automated, closed-loop remediation model that enables organizations to trigger fixes based on real-time risk signals and enforce policies around AI-generated code.

As enterprises experiment with generative development tools under increasing regulatory scrutiny, Vicarius is positioning its platform to help security teams maintain control without slowing innovation.

About Vicarius

Vicarius ’ mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management by closing the loop between problem detection and proactive resolution. The company’s portfolio is built on two flagship pillars: vRx for advanced, native remediation at scale, and vIntelligence, an agentic validation engine that delivers continuous AI-driven security insight and orchestration.

Now with vRx and vIntelligence, Vicarius offers a full remediation cycle. With 1,000+ customers in 80 countries, vRx by Vicarius streamlines and automates risk mitigation for security teams, SMBs, and Fortune 500 enterprises.

Media contact

Hannah Sather

Montner Tech PR