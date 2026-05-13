Associa Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year’s class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

Associa also earned the distinction of Platinum Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for seven or more years — reflecting consistent achievement and a long-term commitment to ongoing development and growth.

“Earning this recognition for the seventh year in a row, and achieving Platinum Honoree status for the first time, is an incredible milestone for Associa,” said Chelle O’Keefe, chief human resources officer. “This honor reflects the strength of our people, the resilience of our organization, and the shared commitment across our teams to deliver exceptional service while continuing to evolve, grow and lead our industry.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

“At Associa, we have always believed that long-term success is built on strong leadership, a clear vision, and an unwavering commitment to service,” said John Carona, founder and CEO. “Being recognized once again as a US Best Managed Company is a testament to the passion of our team members and the trust our clients place in us every day. We are proud of this achievement and even more excited about the future we are building together.”

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

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Contact

Meagan Byrne, Associa, meagan@truepointagency.com

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.