G2 Spring 2026 Reports Recognize Vanillasoft for Sales Engagement; Lead Scoring; Enterprise Sales Performance Management

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanillasoft , a leading all-in-one sales engagement technology platform, has been recognized in multiple enterprise categories in several G2 Spring 2026 reports.

Vanillasoft was recognized once again in both the Sales Engagement and Lead Scoring categories, and for the first time for Enterprise Sales Performance Management. Within these categories, Vanillasoft was recognized for Highest User Adoption, Fastest Implementation, and as a Momentum Leader.

G2 Reports rank products based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Customers continue to give Vanillasoft high praise in their G2 reviews:

I really like Vanillasoft's features and love the ability to view how many calls I make and how long each call lasts. The features that let me view my script, see caller information, and make calls at the same time are incredibly helpful for multitasking and getting work done efficiently.

I think Vanillasoft is a great platform to use. I find it very organized, which helps me organize my contacts so I can go back through my pipeline and make the appointments that I need to make.

I like how Vanillasoft centralizes information about donors in one place, helping us manage notes and previous information effectively. It solves the problem of decentralized information, making our calls more efficient. Additionally, the initial setup of Vanillasoft was easy, which is a definite plus.

“Our customers have told us time and time again how Vanillasoft’s all-in-one platform is perfect for their fast moving teams who need a solution that gives them everything they need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” said Jeannie Zaemes, Senior VP Marketing at Vanillasoft. “We listen to our customers, and deliver to them what they need to get the job done, and our customers consistently give Vanillasoft top marks across the board for ease of use, user adoption, and a solution that delivers results.”

To read more Vanillasoft reviews, or to leave a review of your own, visit Vanillasoft’s page on G2.com .

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About Vanillasoft

Vanillasoft is an all-in-one sales engagement platform that helps teams connect with more leads, faster. By combining priority lead routing, automated cadence management, and easy appointment setting, Vanillasoft’s compliant outreach across phone, email, and SMS gives sales and fundraising teams everything they need to engage the right contact at the right time. Used alongside your existing CRM or as a stand-alone solution, Vanillasoft accelerates productivity, increases follow-up speed, and drives better outcomes across every stage of the sales cycle. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com .