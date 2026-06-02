Vanillasoft Adds AI-Powered Caller Scorecard to Sales Engagement Platform

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanillasoft , a leading all-in-one sales engagement technology platform, today announced the release of their AI-powered Vanillasoft Caller Scorecard .

Vanillasoft Caller Scorecard uses AI to automatically evaluate every qualifying conversation against a completely customizable assessment tool, dramatically reducing manual call review and helping drive faster agent development with objective, evidence-based coaching.

Vanillasoft is the only all-in-one sales engagement platform that natively combines queue-based lead routing, auto-dialing, and now, AI-automated performance evaluation – helping agents make more compliant, high quality calls.

“The AI has been incredibly accurate at capturing critical compliance items, doing a better job than our previous AI software designed specifically for compliance,” said Shawn Dunn, Associate Director of Quality and Development for Open Access Insurance. “It has also transformed our voicemail tracking, eliminating manual QA audits by letting us instantly review performance data."

Features of Vanillasoft’s Caller Scorecard include:

AI-Powered Evaluation : Analyze call transcripts automatically and score them against custom criteria, providing an answer and written justification.

: Analyze call transcripts automatically and score them against custom criteria, providing an answer and written justification. Custom and Pre-built Scorecards : Build from scratch or use auto-populating templates (e.g., Mandatory Compliance and Adherence Audit).

: Build from scratch or use auto-populating templates (e.g., Mandatory Compliance and Adherence Audit). Flexible Question Types and Weighting : Grade via Yes/No or a 1–5 scale, assign custom point weights, and designate mandatory questions.

: Grade via Yes/No or a 1–5 scale, assign custom point weights, and designate mandatory questions. Caller Performance Reports : Aggregate dashboards showing average scores, total calls analyzed, and AI-identified strengths/weaknesses per caller.

: Aggregate dashboards showing average scores, total calls analyzed, and AI-identified strengths/weaknesses per caller. Call-Level Drill Down: Review question-by-question breakdowns, transcript excerpt justifications tied to specific answers, and profanity detection flags.

“Sales leaders we speak with are putting a lot of resources into call monitoring for coaching and compliance. With Caller Scorecard, Vanillasoft can identify struggling callers while allowing the call monitors to spend more time on coaching,” said David Hood, CEO at Vanillasoft. “Vanillasoft Caller Scorecard listens to and evaluates every qualifying call, and helps shift the manager's role from simply a call monitor to a strategic coach.”

For more information on Vanillasoft Caller Scorecard, and the rest of the features of Vanillasoft’s Sales Engagement Platform, visit vanillasoft.com .

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