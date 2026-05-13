Edye Welcomes Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! to Its Growing Preschool Lineup

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MIAMI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edye, HITN's Spanish and Portuguese-language preschool platform for US and Latin American audiences, today announced that Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! (Rinoaventuras), a preschool series centered on emotional wellness and social-emotional learning, will join its platform through an agreement with OAK9 Entertainment.

Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! follows Rhino siblings Noah, Ela, and Ron as they navigate everyday preschool experiences, learning to understand and manage big emotions through storytelling, music, and playful mindfulness. Designed to connect with preschoolers and their families, the series integrates entertainment and emotional wellness while offering actionable tools to foster healthy emotional growth. Through vibrant animation and engaging stories, families are encouraged to "Do the Stomp!" together — making social-emotional learning a joyful, shared experience.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering content that is both entertaining and educational for families," said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Vice-president of Content at HITN. "Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! speaks directly to the values at the heart of Edye — helping children build emotional resilience while having fun."

"Edye's reach across US and Latin American audiences makes this partnership especially meaningful to us," said Mindaugas Jokubaitis, Producer at OAK9 Entertainment. "The Latino community represents one of the fastest-growing preschool audiences in the US, and having a trusted platform like Edye bring Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! to Spanish and Portuguese-speaking families is exactly the kind of purposeful distribution we envisioned for this franchise."

Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! aligns closely with Edye's mission to nurture curiosity, imagination, empathy, and joyful learning in young children — a series that has already proven strong global appeal, amassing 6 million YouTube views in under five months and earning a nomination for Best Kids Channel at the 2026 TellyCast Digital Video Awards. The agreement marks the series' official Spanish and Portuguese-language world premiere — bringing Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! to millions of families across the US and Latin America for the first time.

Edye is a brand of HITN, an American non-profit TV network, dedicated to improving the lives of the community using cutting-edge technologies in its programming.

About Edye:

Edye is an ecosystem of premium content for preschool-aged children, including an SVOD platform, a linear Pay TV channel, branded blocks for broadcast television, and a hub for various digital games and activities. Edye offers fun and safe content curated by early childhood development experts. With one of the largest libraries of world-renowned preschool series including characters beloved by children, as well as games, activities, e-books, and guides to help parents learn about the value and benefits of content, EDYE is currently available on all major digital platforms and devices and through pay TV, Internet, and mobile operators in the United States and Latin America. For more information:



Webpage:edye.com

Google Play:EDYE

Apple Store:edye

Linkedin:@edye

Instagram:@edyeapp

Facebook:@edyetv

Youtube:@edyetv

About OAK9 Entertainment

OAK9 Entertainment is an innovative media company focused on creating, nurturing and building global franchises that delight and engage. OAK9 puts storytelling at the heart of everything they do, across development, production, distribution, marketing and merchandising — creatively developing the best ways to tell those stories across platforms. OAK9 is currently developing a variety of formats including traditional episodic animation, short-form, social, music, features, location-based entertainment and all forms of publishing. For more information, please visit https://www.oak9e.com/

Press Contact:

Virginia Ariemma

prensa@edye.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f372a31a-dbec-4da5-87b9-3f5cd1997430