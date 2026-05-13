Canon Introduces New LX-D400 Full-Color Label Printer

Melville, NY, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovation in full-color label printing: the LX-D400 label printer, a fast, high-performance 4-inch label printer engineered for outstanding speed and reliability.

As consumer demands diversify and product lifecycles continue to shrink, the LX-D400 printer offers the agility and precision required to help users in the efforts to remain competitive. By providing a device that can deliver high-resolution visuals that can be used as part of efforts to help drive brand appeal alongside virtually seamless workflow integration, the LX-D400 printer is designed to allow users to create labels that can help enable a more responsive supply chain characterized by outstanding inventory control and the flexibility to pivot at the speed of the market.

Canon’s LX-D400 printer –high-speed printing for labels

Canon’s LX-D400 4-inch full-color label printer is designed to deliver high-volume, high-speed, on-demand label output with production speeds of up to 13.0 inches per second1 to help keep your workflow moving. Using vibrant dye-based inks, the LX-D400 printer can produce vivid, high-quality full-color labels on a wide range of media—including paper, film, synthetic poly, and pre-cut die-cut labels.



An intuitive 4.3-inch LCD touch panel provides operators with immediate visibility into ink levels, media status, and critical settings—all from the home screen. At its core, an advanced image-processing driver and enhanced color correction suite are designed to allow for precise reproduction of textures and color, which can be a key factor in companies’ efforts for maximizing retail impact. Beyond visual excellence, the LX-D400 printer can be paired with an optional UHF-band RFID2 unit for simultaneous high-speed printing and data encoding, which can help users to streamline process management and elevate inventory accuracy across complex environments.3

Pricing and Availability

The LX-D400 label printer is now available for purchase.4 For pricing and other details, please contact your authorized Canon partner or visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

1Print speeds may vary depending on system configuration, interface, software, print complexity, print mode, page coverage, type of paper used, etc. Excludes pre-cleaning.

2Abbreviation of RadioFrequencyIdentification. Automatic recognition technology that uses radio waves to read and write information recorded on IC tags without contact.

3 Optional UHF RFID Accessory will only be compatible with limited media at launch. Please contact your Canon Authorized Dealer for compatibility details.

4Pricing, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

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