SKHTU Launches Academy System: Making Education the Starting Point of Inclusive Finance





DENVER, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market enters a mature phase, user education has become the new engine driving industry growth. Recently, SKHTU Exchange announced the launch of SKHTU Academy, featuring systematic courses, data-driven learning models, and practical training paths. The goal is to help global users grow into professional investors with financial logic and risk awareness. Industry experts believe this systematic education strategy achieves the true meaning of “financial inclusion.”

The SKHTU Academy curriculum is divided into three main stages: foundational knowledge, strategic advancement, and asset management. In the introductory stage, courses use visual and case-based teaching to explain blockchain basics, trading logic, and asset security. The advanced stage focuses on derivatives operations, RWA investment, and risk diversification strategies. The senior stage simulates institutional asset management environments, teaching how to balance returns and risks.

The platform also features a “real-time market classroom,” integrating market hotspots and data updates to provide users with instant strategy analysis. SKHTU incorporates AI technology into its education system, generating personalized growth models for users based on learning data and trading behavior analysis. The system dynamically adjusts course recommendations and practical tasks according to user learning records, operational habits, and risk preferences.

Upon course completion, the system generates an “Investment Capability Index” to showcase user growth trajectory. SKHTU states that this data-driven learning model not only improves educational efficiency but also enables users to quantify their risk awareness and strategy level, turning educational outcomes into tangible investment capabilities.

SKHTU Academy is not just a learning platform, but also part of the community ecosystem. The platform regularly holds online seminars and regional offline events, inviting analysts and scholars to interpret market trends together. Data shows that users participating in SKHTU Academy courses have a retention rate 42% higher than ordinary users and a longer active cycle. This demonstrates that education is not merely an additional service, but a core pillar for the sustainable development of the platform.

Brand spokesperson Anna Kowalski said: “Financial education should not remain theoretical, but help users develop independent investment judgment, building long-term trust through understanding risk. This is not only the goal of our education program, but also a reflection of our platform values.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e8213c3-4de3-421f-939d-74ad6889ebf9