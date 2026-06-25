SKHTU Exchange Applies for Malaysia RMO (DAX) License: Regional Market Strategy Unfolds





DENVER, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, SKHTU Exchange formally submitted an application for the Malaysian RMO (DAX) license. As the approval process advances, the platform has gradually initiated its localized operational deployment in the Southeast Asian market, covering multiple areas such as multilingual customer support and optimization of regional service systems.

The cryptocurrency market in Malaysia continues to grow, and regulatory scrutiny over the long-term operational capabilities of platforms is gradually intensifying. In addition to basic compliance documents, the regulatory process now places greater emphasis on the actual execution capabilities of platforms in areas such as user management, regional operational coordination, and market risk handling. This also indicates that the focus of approval is shifting from preliminary document review to operational aspects.

It is understood that SKHTU Exchange has recently adjusted some of its operational processes in the Southeast Asian market, including customer service response mechanisms, multilingual service support, and user account management systems.

In addition to operational adjustments, the platform is also advancing the integration of regional resources in Southeast Asia, including market services and the localization adaptation of certain business systems. As the approval process for the RMO (DAX) license progresses, the overall operational framework of SKHTU Exchange in the Malaysian market is gradually taking shape.

SKHTU Exchange has revealed that it is strengthening operational linkages across Southeast Asian markets. The Malaysian market may subsequently assume a significant role in regional business coordination, including market services, operational support, and business partnerships. This strategic direction has also drawn external attention to the next phase of actions by the platform in the Southeast Asian market.

Anna Kowalski, spokesperson of SKHTU Exchange stated that the platform is currently advancing localized operations in accordance with the market environment of Malaysia, while refining relevant systems to align with the regulatory approval process. The Southeast Asian market exhibits distinct regional characteristics in terms of user demand, trading structure, and operational environment. Therefore, the platform needs to establish a more stable and locally adapted operational framework.

As the application process progresses, the operational plan of SKHTU Exchange in the Malaysian market is gradually becoming clearer. Based on current progress, the platform has initiated a more in-depth localization strategy targeting the Southeast Asian market, and the overall layout is now entering the actual implementation phase.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c63e0062-e65b-4b74-88de-d04eeb5dc7d0