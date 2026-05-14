ViVi Youth Introduces Magnesium 7 Complex for Women to Support Modern Wellness Routines

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more women prioritize long-term wellness and daily balance, magnesium has become one of the most talked-about nutritional supplements in modern health routines. But today’s consumers are looking beyond simply “taking magnesium.” They want supplements that fit their lifestyle, support everyday wellness needs, and feel sustainable for long-term use.

Responding to this growing demand, ViVi Youth has launched ViVi Youth Magnesium 7 Complex for Women, a women-focused magnesium complex supplement formulated with seven forms of magnesium, L-theanine, and vitamin B6.





Magnesium plays an important role in more than 300 enzymatic reactions in the body and supports muscle and nerve function, energy production, protein synthesis, and electrolyte balance. For many women balancing work stress, exercise recovery, irregular schedules, and evening relaxation needs, magnesium supplementation is becoming part of a broader daily wellness routine.

Rather than focusing on extremely high magnesium doses, ViVi Youth designed its formula around balance, usability, and lifestyle compatibility. Each serving delivers 210 mg of elemental magnesium, equivalent to 50% of the daily value, through a proprietary 7-Form Magnesium Matrix featuring:

Magnesium Citrate

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium Malate

Magnesium Taurate

Magnesium Gluconate

Magnesium Aspartate

Magnesium Ascorbate



The formula also includes 100 mg of L-theanine and 1.6 mg of vitamin B6, creating a melatonin-free option for women seeking support for evening wind-down routines and everyday wellness balance.





“Women today are paying closer attention not only to how much magnesium they take, but also to the form, absorption, and overall experience of using a supplement,” said a spokesperson for ViVi Youth. “This formula was designed to fit naturally into modern lifestyles instead of relying on excessive dosing.”

Consumer interest in magnesium complex supplements has increased as awareness grows around the differences between magnesium forms. Magnesium glycinate is commonly used in relaxation-focused formulas, magnesium citrate is widely recognized for daily mineral support, and magnesium malate is often associated with energy-support formulations.

According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, certain magnesium forms—including citrate, chloride, lactate, and aspartate—are generally more bioavailable than magnesium oxide. This has contributed to the growing popularity of multi-form magnesium supplements designed around daily usability rather than “higher is better” positioning.

ViVi Youth Magnesium 7 Complex for Women was developed for women who:

Experience high daily stress levels

Want melatonin-free evening relaxation support

Need support for normal muscle function after exercise

Have inconsistent dietary magnesium intake

Prefer moderate, sustainable supplementation routines







The company notes that magnesium supplements are intended to support normal body functions and daily wellness routines, not to diagnose or treat medical conditions such as insomnia, anxiety, or muscle disorders.

ViVi Youth also emphasized the importance of moderation and consistency in supplementation. While some magnesium products focus on ultra-high dosages, the brand chose a more balanced approach intended for long-term daily use.

“Consistency matters more than chasing extremely high doses,” the spokesperson added. “We wanted to create a magnesium complex supplement women can comfortably incorporate into everyday life.”





About ViVi Youth

ViVi Youth is a wellness brand focused on science-informed nutritional supplements designed for modern lifestyles. Inspired by natural ingredients sourced globally—from the Amazon rainforest to the Himalayan region—the brand develops supplements centered on transparency, quality, and everyday usability.

All ViVi Youth products are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and undergo third-party testing for quality verification. The company emphasizes clear ingredient disclosure and science-backed formulations designed to support everyday wellness needs.

Media Contact

Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Website: https://viviyouth.com/

Email：fiona01marketing@gmail.com

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