Arianne Phosphate Successfully Produces Phosphoric Acid on a Continuous Basis

SAGUENAY, Quebec, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arianne Phosphate Inc (the “Company” or “Arianne”) (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTCQB: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that phosphoric acid has been successfully produced on a continuous basis using its high-purity phosphate concentrate. This accomplishment marks the first time phosphoric acid has been continuously produced in the Province from a Quebec-sourced apatite concentrate in over 130 years. This work was done in partnership with Corem and with the support of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan).

“The importance of phosphate continues to grow while at the same time supply chains are increasingly threatened by geopolitical events,” said Raphael Gaudreault, COO of Arianne Phosphate. “This breakthrough is yet another example of the quality of our phosphate concentrate and demonstrates the opportunity for a fully localized phosphate supply chain here in Quebec, Canada, that could end a century of dependence on imported rock. Further, much of the world is now questioning its supply chains and this work shows how Arianne will be an important and trusted partner to the West for this critical material. This work strengthens Canada’s critical minerals strategy, secures domestic feedstock and positions Quebec as the North American leader in the green energy transition.”

During tests performed at Corem, the Company produced roughly 1.5 tonnes of phosphoric acid on a continuous basis over a one-week period. Due to the nature of Arianne’s phosphate concentrate, the phosphoric acid produced is easily upgraded to a purified phosphoric acid (see Press Release dated April 9, 2026), the material required for the LFP battery industry as well as high-performance fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and semiconductor production. Additionally, Arianne’s phosphate concentrate requires considerably less sulphuric acid to produce its phosphoric acid, another significant advantage as almost 50% of sulphur flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

“For many years the supply of phosphate was taken for granted with few questioning accesses to this critical material,” said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic and Business Initiatives. “Despite these headwinds, Arianne spent $100 million dollars and over 15 years advancing its Lac à Paul project. Today, Arianne owns the world’s largest greenfield phosphate deposit that can produce a very pure phosphate concentrate and, is the West’s only permitted phosphate mine. With government, industry and investors now understanding this challenging macro, the importance of Arianne should be underscored.”

Adoption of semi-annual financial reporting

Additionally, the Company announces adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, Arianne aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden of quarterly reporting. As a result of adopting SAR, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31 and the nine-month period ending September 30 of each applicable fiscal year. Accordingly, the initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Arianne will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Clarification Regarding Bonus Warrants Issued under the Credit Facility Extension

Reference is made to Arianne’s press release dated April 1, 2026 announcing the closing on agreement to extend its credit facilities. The Company confirms that the restriction to exercise the 25 million 2026 Warrants (as defined in the press release) if such exercise would result in the Lender (as defined in the press release) holding, on a partially-diluted basis, more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Arianne also applies in the case of a Business Combination Transaction (as defined in the press release) and, as a result, the exercise of the 2026 Bonus Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and, if required by the Exchange, of the disinterested shareholders of the Company.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate (“Arianne Phosphate Inc.”) (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013).

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Technical Info Raphael Gaudreault Brian Ostroff Chief Operating Officer Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives Tel.: 418-590-1318 Tel.: 514-928-9952 raphael.gaudreault@arianne-inc.com brian.ostroff@arianne-inc.com

Follow Arianne on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources

Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.