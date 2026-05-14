Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise for Second Consecutive Month in April

NORWALK, Conn., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for April 2026. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 8,971 in April, which represents an 9.1% increase on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were up 11.7% over April 2025 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers rose 8.2% and requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers fell 2.7% for the month of April.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 17.2% versus March totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were down 0.2% through the end of April. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 137 new CUSIP requests in April, followed by California (132) and New York (89).

“CUSIP request volume has been steadily increasing over the first four months of the year as issuers gear up to access the capital markets,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “While some key asset classes, such as U.S. corporates and municipals are still down from the strong issuance volumes we saw last year, the last two months have shown a significant bump in new activity.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 34.9% in April and international debt CUSIP requests were down 29.9%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were up 9.8% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 15.4%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for April, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through April 2026:

Asset Class 2026 YTD 2025 YTD YOY Change Private Placement

Securities 1,978 1,546 27.9% U.S. Corporate Equity 4,857 3,985 21.9% Syndicated Loans 1,076 909 18.4% International Debt 2,577 2,234 15.4% Long-Term Municipal

Notes 163 148 10.1% International Equity

618 563 9.8% Short-Term Municipal

Notes 278 261 6.5% CDs < 1-year Maturity 2,963 3,023 -2.0% Municipal Bonds 3,167 3,306 -4.2% CDs > 1-year Maturity 2,391 2,507 -4.6% U.S. Corporate Debt 10,315 10,972 -6.0% Canada Corporate

Debt & Equity 1,787 2,283 -21.7%

About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.2 trillion in loans.

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