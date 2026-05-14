AUA Guidelines Strengthen Recommendation for Aquablation® Therapy

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® (Nasdaq: PRCT) today highlighted the latest update to the American Urological Association (AUA) Guidelines for the management of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which strengthen the recommendation for Aquablation therapy (Robotic Waterjet Treatment) as a surgical treatment option for men with prostate volumes 30–80 mL. The guidelines also recognize that Aquablation therapy may be offered in larger prostates (80–150 mL), expanding its use across a broader patient population.

The update reflects the maturity of the clinical evidence supporting Aquablation therapy, including randomized clinical trial data demonstrating durable improvements in urinary symptoms and flow rates through five years, as well as expanding use across a broad range of prostate sizes.

“This milestone reflects the growing adoption of Aquablation therapy in clinical practice and the durable outcomes demonstrated across a broad range of patients,” said Larry Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics.

“The AUA guidelines now state that clinicians should offer Aquablation therapy, reflecting the strength and maturity of the clinical evidence supporting its use,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, MD, Houston Methodist. “Aquablation is supported by randomized clinical trial data against TURP and laser enucleation, reinforcing its ability to deliver durable outcomes for men with BPH.”

This development builds on recent global guideline momentum for Aquablation therapy, including the European Association of Urology (EAU) guidelines, which were updated earlier this year to include a strong recommendation for Aquablation therapy as a surgical treatment option for men with BPH.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. PROCEPT BioRobotics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

Media Contact:

Matt Basco

Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Operations

PROCEPT BioRobotics

m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com