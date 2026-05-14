Fusemachines Research Shows How Agentic AI Is Becoming Core to Enterprise Hiring

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading AI technology company, today released findings from its inaugural Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition, showing that enterprise hiring organizations are moving beyond early AI experimentation and preparing for broader adoption of agentic AI across recruiting workflows.

The findings reflect responses from senior enterprise hiring leaders, including CHROs, Chief People Officers, talent acquisition leaders, and recruiting executives who gathered at the Harvard Club in New York on April 28, 2026. Participants discussed how agentic AI is expected to shape recruiting operations, hiring workflows, governance models, and candidate experience as organizations seek to modernize talent acquisition.

According to the findings, 68% of participants expect agentic AI to become core to talent acquisition within the next 12 months, which points to a developing market for AI solutions that can operate inside real enterprise workflows. The research also found that adoption decisions are becoming increasingly cross-functional, with only 14% of organizations saying talent acquisition owns AI decisions alone, suggesting that legal, compliance, IT, security, and business operations teams are becoming important stakeholders in enterprise AI deployment.

“Enterprise hiring leaders are showing real urgency, but also a clear focus on practical implementation,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “The findings point to a market that is evaluating agentic AI not only for efficiency, but also for governance, workflow fit, candidate trust, and organizational alignment. We believe this is where enterprise AI needs to go next from experimentation to useful, responsible systems that support how organizations actually operate.”

The report highlights several themes shaping the next phase of agentic AI adoption in talent acquisition, including:

the rapid shift from AI experimentation toward operational planning;

the growing role of cross-functional stakeholders in AI purchasing and deployment decisions;

the importance of governance, auditability, and human oversight in hiring workflows;

the need to preserve recruiter judgment and candidate trust;

the opportunity to apply agentic AI to structured, repeatable recruiting workflows; and

areas of the hiring process where enterprise adoption remains early and product innovation can add value.

Fusemachines said the findings are closely aligned with the practical needs it sees in enterprise talent acquisition, where hiring teams are seeking ways to manage high-volume, structured workflows while maintaining consistency, oversight, and a strong candidate experience. The company’s Interview Agent product was developed for this environment, with a focus on supporting interview-related workflows where human review, governance, auditability, and integration with existing hiring systems are important considerations. Fusemachines is increasingly focused on developing agentic AI products tailored to specific enterprise functions and operational needs. Talent acquisition is one area where the company believes agentic AI may help address clear workflow challenges while keeping human judgment central to the hiring process.

The full findings are available at: https://fusemachines.com/resources/report/state-of-agentic-ai-2026/

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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