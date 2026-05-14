Helport AI Launches New ‘AI Labor’ Corporate Website

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global technology company providing enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), today officially announced the launch of its next-generation AI-powered corporate website (https://www.helport.ai/), marking the commercial rollout of the company’s flagship HyprX Expert Replication Engine and reinforcing the Company’s strategic positioning as a leader in the emerging “AI Labor System” category.

Unlike traditional enterprise websites built around static pages, search bars, and delayed customer response workflows, Helport AI’s new engine seeks to transform websites into intelligent, interactive AI labor environments. Powered by HyprX, the platform enables subject matter experts, operational processes, product knowledge, compliance workflows, sales methodologies, and communication strategies to be digitally replicated into scalable, expert AI agents capable of real-time interaction with users.

From Static Websites to AI-Powered Expert Interaction

For decades, enterprise websites have largely functioned as passive information repositories — burdensome to maintain, slow to update, disconnected from real operational workflows, and unable to provide expert-level support to visitors in real time.

Helport AI believes the AI era fundamentally changes that paradigm. Through the HyprX engine, visitors no longer browse static content. Instead, they interact directly with AI-powered digital experts capable of:

Conducting expert-level Q&A conversations

Anticipating user needs and follow-up questions

Delivering real-time product and operational guidance

Explaining complex enterprise workflows

Discussing company strategy, financial models, market positioning, and compliance processes

Providing personalized engagement across voice, text, and web channels

Operating continuously with enterprise-grade consistency and scalability



The system is designed not only to answer questions, but to communicate like experienced enterprise professionals — combining domain expertise, conversational strategy, workflow awareness, and decision guidance. According to the Company, this dynamic creates a fundamentally different user experience from traditional AI chatbots or FAQ systems.

“The future of enterprise interaction is no longer search-based websites. It is AI-native, expert engagement,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. “HyprX transforms enterprise knowledge, workflows, and human expertise into scalable AI labor capable of interacting with customers in real time, with expert-level efficiency and consistency.”

Introducing the AI Labor Era

Helport AI has increasingly positioned itself not simply as an AI SaaS company, but as an “AI Labor System” provider — a new category focused on delivering deployable AI labor capable of performing real business operations to generate measurable outcomes.

The company’s approach differs from conventional AI assistant or chatbot platforms in several key ways:

First, traditional AI tools primarily assist human workers. HyprX is designed to replicate expert capabilities and execute operational interactions directly and independently.

Second, the Company’s AI Labor System supports an outcome-based business model, whereby pricing is based on demonstrable business outcomes. This is expected to reduce customers’ upfront risk, lowering the barrier to entry, particularly for small to medium sized businesses who have traditionally been slower to adopt AI due to resource constraints. Under this performance-based model, enterprises pay based on business results rather than software seat licenses.

The third difference lies in enterprise workflow integration. HyprX is engineered to follow enterprise’s operational logic, compliance structures, escalation rules, and knowledge governance frameworks.

A fourth differentiator is real-time expert replication. The platform allows enterprises to rapidly deploy AI-powered digital experts across marketing, customer support, sales enablement, training, recruitment, e-commerce, collections, financial services, and enterprise communications.

Lastly, one of the major challenges limiting AI deployment in enterprise environments has been reliability, governance, and hallucination risk. To address this, the Company notes that its HyprX proprietary platform combines:

Enterprise knowledge graphs

Structured workflow orchestration

Skill-layer design

Compliance-aware logic systems

Real-time contextual control mechanisms

Multi-layer knowledge governance frameworks

These technologies are designed to significantly reduce hallucination risk while enabling AI systems to operate within enterprise-approved workflows and communication standards.

Websites as Live AI Applications

Helport AI emphasized that its new corporate website is not merely a marketing portal, but a live demonstration of its HyprX platform in a commercial environment. The system allows enterprises to monitor and analyze:

Visitor interaction records

AI communication logs

Customer engagement pathways

Keyword and trend analysis

Lead conversion patterns

User personas and behavioral insights

AI performance optimization metrics



Through the HyprX backend platform, organizations can rapidly deploy, supervise, and optimize AI-powered expert interactions at scale. The company believes this architecture could redefine how enterprises manage digital engagement and customer interaction across the internet.

Positioning Helport AI at the Center of Enterprise AI Commercialization

The launch of Helport AI’s new AI-native website comes amid rapidly increasing global interest in enterprise AI infrastructure, AI agents, digital labor systems, and automation technologies. As companies worldwide search for scalable ways to integrate AI into real operational environments, Helport AI believes the next phase of AI commercialization will move beyond simple copilots and productivity assistants toward deployable AI labor capable of generating measurable business outcomes.

By combining enterprise workflow control, expert replication, AI communication systems, and outcome-based business models, Helport AI aims to position HyprX as a foundational infrastructure layer for the AI Labor economy.

For more information and to experience the new AI-powered platform, visit: https://www.helport.ai/

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System – an industrial-scale platform that manufactures, orchestrates, and delivers AI labor capacity to drive measurable business outcomes. Through its hybrid “AI+BPO” model, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company’s mission is to empower everyone to work like an expert – using AI to elevate, not replace, human capability. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI’s future plans and partnerships. These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from preliminary or anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.