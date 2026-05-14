Karthik Ilangovan Named OnCon Icon Top 10 Data & Analytics Professional

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karthikeyan “Karthik” Ilangovan, MODE Global’s vice president of data and analytics, has been awarded the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 10 Data & Analytics Professional Award. The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of top organizations and executives globally who excel in their respective professional fields.





This prestigious recognition is determined through peer and community voting. Voters selected individuals who have made a significant impact on their organization or within their broader industry, contribute to their professional community through thought leadership, drive innovation and demonstrate exceptional leadership.

“It is an honor to be named to OnCon's Top 10 Data & Analytics Professionals, and I am grateful to everyone I have worked with over the past 15+ years in data science and decision intelligence,” said Ilangovan. “Data Analytics is a team sport — none of this work happens without data engineers, architects, analysts and business partners who are willing to ask difficult questions and build together. I am especially thankful to my colleagues and leaders at MODE, whose collaboration and curiosity make this work meaningful and who help make data a true partner to the business.”

Ilangovan is responsible for leading MODE Global's overall enterprise data analytics strategy and function, focused on evolving the way MODE and its family of brands derive and use insights to drive business decisions and improve customer service, operational and financial outcomes.

Noah Cepela, MODE Global’s SVP of insights and analytics, states, “Karthik’s experience across industries including financial services, retail, telecom and consumer packaged goods has proven invaluable to MODE. His intuitive, paced, and insightful approaches to problem solving have been transformative for the fast-moving and complex challenges we face everyday. We’re thrilled to see him receive this outside recognition of his talent and impact.”

The OnCon Icon Awards were formally presented on April 28, 2026, at a virtual event. Top leaders from around the world celebrated their achievements and contributions to the professional world together.

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.onconferences.com/awards.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com/.

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