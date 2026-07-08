MODE Global Partners with Overhaul for Real-Time Cargo Theft Detection

DALLAS, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, has partnered with Overhaul, the global leader of in-transit supply chain risk management, to add real-time cargo theft detection and recovery across its carrier network. Within the partnership’s first four months, the two companies coordinated the full recovery of a shipment valued at approximately $500,000, delivering a more than 550% return on MODE’s program investment.





During a cross-country shipment for one of MODE Global’s customers, Overhaul’s real-time monitoring platform flagged a series of stops in known high-theft corridors in California. The stops were validated, but when the trailer went stationary in Indianapolis for more than 24 hours, and both the driver and dispatcher became unreachable, the platform triggered an automated escalation. Overhaul activated its LE Connect network, engaging law enforcement agencies across three states. Tracking data pinpointed the trailer at a secured facility, law enforcement intercepted the vehicle and the shipment was recovered fully intact.

“Our partnership with Overhaul has proven to be an invaluable asset, even within a short timeframe,” said Normand Frigon, COO at MODE Global. “Recovering a shipment of this value, fully intact, speaks volumes about the strength and effectiveness of the processes supporting these shipments. In today’s landscape of increasing fraud and theft, implementing real-time defense mechanisms is an essential component of a comprehensive and reliable logistics strategy.”

Industry estimates put the true cost of a cargo loss at four times the shipment value when accounting for operational disruption, replacement costs and reputational damage, meaning MODE’s customer avoided a potential impact of roughly $2 million.

The partnership with Overhaul adds a layer of proactive security to MODE’s network of more than 100,000 carriers. Overhaul’s platform integrates with the tracking devices that carriers already have in place, giving MODE consistent protection across its full freight operations.

“The cargo theft problem facing logistics providers today looks nothing like it did five years ago,” said Conor Conlon, senior director of sales at Overhaul. “The tactics are more sophisticated, and the window to respond keeps getting shorter. MODE Global came to us because it wanted a partner that could match that threat level. Our law enforcement network and recovery infrastructure are built for exactly these situations, and this recovery is just one example of the protection that’s now running across the entire network.”

As MODE Global continues to grow its carrier network and customer base across North America, the partnership with Overhaul ensures that security scales with it, a capability that has demonstrated results from the beginning.

About Overhaul

Overhaul is the leading in-transit supply chain risk management platform for the world's most trusted brands. Purpose-built to manage in-transit inventory and protect high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled shipments, Overhaul combines real-time data, contextual intelligence, and actionable alerts to prevent disruption or loss. With a device-agnostic approach and deep expertise in cargo security, compliance, and logistics, Overhaul empowers shippers, carriers, and logistics providers to move goods smarter, safer, and with greater control. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, CEVA Logistics, and Arvato. With the recent acquisition of FreightVerify, Overhaul now adds six of the top ten automotive manufacturers to its roster. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com/.

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