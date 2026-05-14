raddar to Become a Mass-Media Platform with National Scale and Local Precision

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A, TCL.B) announces the nationwide expansion of raddar®, a Canadian-owned cost-effective mass-media platform with national scale and local precision. The rollout across all Canadian provinces is scheduled for the week of June 15. This expansion will add around 6.8 million households to the approximately 4.8 million copies already distributed weekly in Québec and British Columbia, bringing total weekly distribution to about 11.6 million copies.

raddar combines advertising and news content from TC Transcontinental customers into a single printed product delivered weekly by Canada Post. Once the rollout is complete, it will offer customized targeting through more than 500 weekly versions, each typically covering approximately 20,000 households. A companion digital platform, raddar.ca, extends the experience online.

“In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, raddar’s national expansion has the potential to unlock a new scale of mass media for advertisers and publishers, whether they want to reach 20,000 or 11.6 million households in a single week,” said Sam Bendavid, Chief Executive Officer, TC Transcontinental. “That makes raddar a compelling advertising vehicle not only for national brands, but also for small and medium-sized businesses and publishers connecting with local communities.”

The name is purposeful: just as a radar detects, raddar helps consumers discover content that matters to them. The logo echoes the traditional radar icon while also evoking a fingerprint — a nod to content personalization and to the digital platform, raddar.ca. Vibrant, timeless colours make the product eye-catching and easily recognizable in the mailbox. raddar is 100% recyclable and contributes to the circular economy of paper.

Details on rollout locations are available via the interactive map on raddar.ca.





Forward-looking Statements

Our public communications often contain oral or written forward-looking statements which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. The Corporation cautions against undue reliance on such statements since actual results or events may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in them. Forward-looking statements may include observations concerning the Corporation's objectives, strategy, anticipated financial results and business outlook. The Corporation's future performance may also be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's will or control. These factors include, but are not limited to the impact of digital product development and adoption, the impact of changes in the participants in the distribution of newspapers and printed advertising materials and the disruption in their activities resulting mainly from labour disputes, including at Canada Post, the impact of regulations or legislation regarding door-to-door distribution on the printing of paper flyers or printed advertising materials, inflation and recession risks, economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, environmental risks as well as adoption of new regulations or amendments and changes to consumption habits, risk of an operational disruption that could be harmful to its ability to meet deadlines, the worldwide outbreak of a disease, a virus or any other contagious disease could have an adverse impact on the Corporation’s operations, the ability to generate organic long-term growth and face competition, a significant increase in the cost of raw materials, the availability of those materials and energy consumption could have an adverse impact on the Corporation’s activities, the ability to complete business acquisitions and disposals and properly integrate acquisitions, cybersecurity, data protection, warehousing and usage, the impact of digital product development and adoption on the demand for printed products other than flyers, the failure of patents, trademarks and confidentiality agreements to protect intellectual property, a difficulty to attract and retain employees in the main operating sectors, bad debts from certain customers, import and export controls, duties, tariffs or taxes, exchange rate fluctuations, increase in market interest rates with respect to our financial instruments as well as availability of capital at a reasonable cost, the legal risks related to its activities and the compliance of its activities with applicable regulations, the impact of major market fluctuations on the solvency of defined benefit pension plans, changes in tax legislation and disputes with tax authorities or amendments to statutory tax rates in force, the impact of impairment tests on the value of assets and a conflict of interest between the controlling shareholder and other shareholders. The main risks, uncertainties and factors that could influence actual results are described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025 and in the latest Annual Information Form.

Unless otherwise indicated by the Corporation, forward-looking statements do not take into account the potential impact of non-recurring or other unusual items, nor of disposals, business combinations, mergers or acquisitions which may be announced or entered into after the date of May 13, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations and information available as at May 13, 2026. Such forward-looking information may also be found in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications. The Corporation's management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by the securities authorities.

About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and close to 4,500 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French‑language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high‑value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.

For information:

Financial Community

Yan Lapointe

Senior Director,

Investor Relations & Treasury

TC Transcontinental

514 954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

Media

Nicole Piasentini

NATIONAL Public Relations

647 382-9373

npiasentini@national.ca







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6412ded-c550-466b-9fad-c87c80a48fda