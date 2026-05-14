Grownsy Expands Into the Toy Category With the Launch of Their New AI Drawing Robot

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY , a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, announces the launch of the Smart Drawing Robot, an educational Montessori-Inspired drawing robot that encourages hands-on creativity, independent thinking, hand-eye coordination, color perception, and observation skills.

Earlier this year, GROWNSY also announced a brand refresh centered on a new core philosophy: Space to Grow — a more human-centered view of family life as an ongoing process of mutual growth. Children grow, but so do parents. Families evolve together through shared responsibility, shared learning, and shared presence. GROWNSY's expansion into the toy category reflects this evolution: as families grow, their needs shift, and GROWNSY is committed to growing alongside parents through every stage of the journey.

As part of GROWNSY’s expanding early childhood portfolio, the Smart Drawing Robot marks the brand’s continued move into creative learning solutions that support children’s growth beyond everyday care routines.





The GROWNSY Smart Drawing Robot features an audio-visual interactive experience by providing engaging sound effects, step-by-step voice guidance, and real-time responsive lighting, creating a progressive, immersive learning environment that helps children explore and build confidence in their learning. It can also choose whether to turn on the lighting mode based on the surrounding environment, providing fun while protecting children's eyes.





This screen-free toy requires no mobile app or complicated setup. The smart sketcher is ready to use right out of the box. Simply scan the cards to start drawing. As part of GROWNSY’s expanding early childhood portfolio, the Smart Drawing Robot reflects the brand’s move into more creative learning solutions that support children’s growth beyond everyday care routines. Featuring light and voice guidance, along with a scanning function, it includes 150 cards, 12 markers, 5 drawing pens, 1 reusable board, and a Type-C cable, everything children need to start creating right away. With automatic standby and long-lasting battery life, children can enjoy extended creative playtime.

Crafted from high-quality, child-safe materials and certified with the Children’s Product Certificate (CPC), the Smart Drawing Robot has undergone rigorous durability testing to help ensure a safe and reliable play experience. Whether children are exploring independently or interacting with friends, the product offers a fun, engaging way to build creativity, confidence, and focus, further broadening GROWNSY’s product portfolio to support families across more stages of early childhood development.

The GROWNSY Smart Drawing Robot is recommended for children aged 3-8 years old and is now available for purchase at GROWNSY and Amazon for $79.99. For more information, visit https://grownsy.com/products/smart-drawing-robot .

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Grownsy PR Team

Email: pr@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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