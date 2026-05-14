BoldSign Launches Salesforce Integration to Streamline Agreement Workflows

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , an enterprise technology provider, today announced a new BoldSign® integration for Salesforce that helps sales and operations teams send e-signature requests, track document status in real time, and store completed agreements without switching between their CRM and a separate e-signature tool. The integration is available on Salesforce ’s Agent Exchange .

“We designed BoldSign to fit into the way sales and operations teams already work,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “By bringing e-signature workflows into Salesforce, we’re helping teams reduce manual steps, stay organized, and keep agreements moving within the flow of their work.”

Teams can launch e-signature requests directly from any Salesforce record, including Leads, Contacts, Accounts, and Opportunities, and use Salesforce field data to populate reusable BoldSign templates. Key capabilities include:

Send e-signature requests directly from Salesforce records.

Autofill documents using Salesforce field data.

Track status updates such as sent, opened, signed, declined, or expired inside Salesforce.

Automatically attach completed, signed documents to the corresponding Salesforce record.

Support repeatable workflows with reusable templates and user management controls.

BoldSign is trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide, from startups and nonprofits to global enterprises. Its Salesforce integration is built on enterprise-grade compliance standards, including SOC 2®, GDPR, HIPAA, and eIDAS, with pricing that can reduce e-signature costs by up to 85% compared to other solutions.

AgentExchange is Salesforce’s unified marketplace that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, the Slack Marketplace, and the Agentforce ecosystem into one experience—making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. AgentExchange provides a trusted ecosystem of 13,000+ vetted apps, agents, subagents, tools, MCP servers, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.

The BoldSign integration is available now on Salesforce Agent Exchange . For more information or to start a free trial, visit BoldSign’s Salesforce integration page .

Additional Resources:

Salesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,700 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com