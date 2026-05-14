Baby Supplies Donated by TopLine Financial Credit Union Members and Employees

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their fifth annual Diaper and Wipe Drive during the month of April benefiting four local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Hope 4 Youth, Karen Organization of Minnesota and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated diapers, wipes, and other baby care items to help bring comfort to families in need in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donation baby care items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to the charitable partners. When the program ended, TopLine employees and members had donated over 3,042 diapers, 93 packs of wipes and $1,182 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“We are dedicated to collaborating with our community non-profit partners to address their current needs,” stated Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine. “Our people-first philosophy is exemplified by the generosity of our donors, and we sincerely appreciate their compassion in supporting others through challenging times.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Karen Organization of Minnesota provides refugees with resources and programs to remove barriers and achieve economic, social and cultural well-being. Visit https://mnkaren.org to learn more.

Hope 4 Youth is a nonprofit organization in Anoka County that helps young people ages 16-24, who are experiencing homelessness in the northern Twin Cities metro area. To learn more, visit www.hope4youthmn.org.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Mick Olson

President and Chief Executive Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

molson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0515

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05674705-4b12-4d76-a690-5a5123048ddc