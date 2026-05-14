Heilind Electronics Expands Circuit Protection Portfolio with OptiFuse Partnership

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics , a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation products, is pleased to announce a new supplier partnership with OptiFuse, a manufacturer of overcurrent and circuit protection devices serving a broad range of industrial and electronic applications.

Founded in 2000, OptiFuse is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of fuses and circuit protection products designed to safeguard systems, improve reliability, and enhance operational safety. The company’s distributor-focused model and commitment to long-term partnerships align closely with Heilind’s customer-first approach and dedication to supply chain excellence.

Through this partnership, Heilind customers gain expanded access to high-quality circuit protection solutions supported by Heilind’s extensive inventory, application expertise, and responsive service model. Engineers and procurement professionals will benefit from simplified sourcing, dependable product availability, and technical support that reduces risk in design and production environments.

“Adding OptiFuse to our supplier linecard strengthens our ability to deliver trusted circuit protection solutions to our customers,” said Sal Baldo, NA Director of Supplier Relations, Heilind Electronics. “This partnership enhances our portfolio and reinforces our commitment to supporting engineers and supply chain teams with reliable products and strong supplier relationships.”

OptiFuse products are now available through Heilind Electronics across North America.

For more information, visit www.heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is one of the world’s leading distributors of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products. The company stocks the largest inventory of connector products in North America and provides value-added services, technical expertise, and supply chain solutions to customers across a wide range of industries.





Caption: Heilind expands line card with addition of OptiFuse.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbd794ad-7ff1-4038-b1e7-d57ced923a83