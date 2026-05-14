Preferred Hotels & Resorts Introduces Preferred Wellbeing, Recognizing Hotels that Inspire Renewal and Reconnection through Transformative Wellness Experiences

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts has launched Preferred Wellbeing, a new global designation spotlighting more than 50 hotels delivering immersive, holistic wellness experiences. Rooted in insights from its Luxury Travel Report, the program recognizes properties leading trends in longevity, integrative healing, hydrotherapy, nature-based restoration, and personalized multi-day journeys, guided by a rigorous wellbeing framework.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, today announces the launch of Preferred Wellbeing, a new global designation program celebrating a curated collection of more than 50 member hotels and resorts that deliver exceptional, holistic wellness experiences.

Designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s luxury traveler, Preferred Wellbeing highlights properties that go beyond traditional spa offerings to create immersive journeys of renewal, vitality, and reconnection. From expansive spa sanctuaries and hydrothermal circuits to nature-based retreats and nutritionally driven culinary programs, the designation recognizes hotels that are shaping the future of wellness travel.

The launch is informed by insights from the company’s recently released Luxury Travel Report, which underscores wellness as a defining force in travel decisions. More than a third of luxury travelers are actively seeking transformational wellness journeys, and 77% agree that true luxury today means escaping the pressure to post and impress online. Today’s luxury traveler is increasingly motivated by experiences that support genuine disconnection and reset.

Together, these shifts point to a new era of wellness travel - one that blends science, tradition, personalization, and design into deeply transformative experiences that extend far beyond the spa.

“We are thrilled to introduce Preferred Wellbeing, which reflects an elevated focus on holistic wellness across our global portfolio,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Our latest research shows that travelers are increasingly prioritizing experiences that support physical, mental, and transformative wellbeing. Preferred Wellbeing was created to help guests easily discover and book hotels that are defining what’s next in the wellness space.”

Key Trends Defining the Wellbeing Movement:

Longevity-Focused Wellness: The global wellness travel sector is entering a new phase, not defined by passive relaxation, but by intentional, results-driven experiences centered on long-term health. At Amrit Ocean Resort and Residences – Singer Island in Florida, a 100,000-square-foot spa blends Eastern philosophies with Western technologies, offering biohacking, advanced skincare, and hydrothermal circuits alongside mindfulness and fitness programming. Similarly, Hotel Las Islas in Cartagena, Colombia, incorporates neurostimulation therapy into its offering, illustrating how longevity is evolving from a clinical concept into a fully integrated luxury travel experience.



The global wellness travel sector is entering a new phase, not defined by passive relaxation, but by intentional, results-driven experiences centered on long-term health. At in Florida, a 100,000-square-foot spa blends Eastern philosophies with Western technologies, offering biohacking, advanced skincare, and hydrothermal circuits alongside mindfulness and fitness programming. Similarly, in Cartagena, Colombia, incorporates neurostimulation therapy into its offering, illustrating how longevity is evolving from a clinical concept into a fully integrated luxury travel experience. Ancient Rituals and Modern Science Converge: A defining shift in wellness is the fusion of time-honored healing traditions with contemporary scientific approaches. At Almar Giardino di Costanza Mazara del Vallo in Sicily, Roman-Arab hammam rituals are reimagined through structured programs including the 4R Method, while at The Meru Sanur , Balinese healing traditions such as herbal “jamu” therapies, breathwork, and meditation are combined with modern wellness diagnostics and evidence-based regenerative treatments. This convergence reflects a broader movement toward integrative wellness, where authenticity and efficacy are no longer mutually exclusive.



A defining shift in wellness is the fusion of time-honored healing traditions with contemporary scientific approaches. At in Sicily, Roman-Arab hammam rituals are reimagined through structured programs including the 4R Method, while at , Balinese healing traditions such as herbal “jamu” therapies, breathwork, and meditation are combined with modern wellness diagnostics and evidence-based regenerative treatments. This convergence reflects a broader movement toward integrative wellness, where authenticity and efficacy are no longer mutually exclusive. Hydrotherapy Becomes the Core Experience: Water is being elevated from a supporting feature to the centerpiece of the wellness journey. At 7132 Hotel in the Swiss Alps, thermal baths carved from quartzite and fed by mineral-rich springs create a deeply immersive relaxation experience. Meanwhile, Mexico’s Grand Velas Riviera Maya transforms hydrotherapy into a guided ritual, leading guests through a sequence of hot, cold, steam, and sensory environments. Across the industry, hydrotherapy is emerging as a multi-sensory system rooted in both ancient bathing traditions and modern recovery science.



Water is being elevated from a supporting feature to the centerpiece of the wellness journey. At in the Swiss Alps, thermal baths carved from quartzite and fed by mineral-rich springs create a deeply immersive relaxation experience. Meanwhile, Mexico’s transforms hydrotherapy into a guided ritual, leading guests through a sequence of hot, cold, steam, and sensory environments. Across the industry, hydrotherapy is emerging as a multi-sensory system rooted in both ancient bathing traditions and modern recovery science. Personalized, Multi-Day Wellness Journeys Replace One-Off Treatments: Wellness travel is shifting from individual services to fully curated programs tailored to each guest. Almar Lido Jesolo on Italy’s Adriatic coast offers structured retreats ranging from one to six days, allowing guests to follow personalized pathways to relaxation and renewal. At Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos , immersive wellness ceremonies combine multiple treatments, environments, and therapies into a cohesive journey. This approach signals a move toward transformation-focused experiences rather than transactional spa visits.



Wellness travel is shifting from individual services to fully curated programs tailored to each guest. on Italy’s Adriatic coast offers structured retreats ranging from one to six days, allowing guests to follow personalized pathways to relaxation and renewal. At , immersive wellness ceremonies combine multiple treatments, environments, and therapies into a cohesive journey. This approach signals a move toward transformation-focused experiences rather than transactional spa visits. The Healing Power of Nature: Nature is no longer just a scenic backdrop; it is an active component of the wider wellbeing experience. At off-grid Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP in Costa Rica, accessible only by boat, guests reconnect with themselves through jungle immersion, outdoor yoga, and plant-based rituals in one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. Likewise, Post Ranch Inn on the dramatic California coastline integrates forest bathing, sound healing, and guided nature experiences into its programming. These environments highlight the growing recognition of nature as a powerful tool for mental and physical restoration.



Nature is no longer just a scenic backdrop; it is an active component of the wider wellbeing experience. At off-grid in Costa Rica, accessible only by boat, guests reconnect with themselves through jungle immersion, outdoor yoga, and plant-based rituals in one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. Likewise, on the dramatic California coastline integrates forest bathing, sound healing, and guided nature experiences into its programming. These environments highlight the growing recognition of nature as a powerful tool for mental and physical restoration. Multi-Sensory, Immersive Wellness Design: Wellness spaces are increasingly designed to engage all the senses, guiding guests through carefully orchestrated experiences. At Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & SPA in Rome, chromotherapy pools, ice showers, and sensorial water features create a dynamic, immersive environment. Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol in the scenic Austrian Alps expands on this concept with its “Sauna Village,” where scent, temperature, and spatial design combine to influence mood and wellbeing. This trend reflects a deeper understanding that the environment itself plays a critical role in shaping the wellness experience.



Preferred Wellbeing marks a significant milestone in Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing commitment to innovation and elevating the guest experience. By identifying and celebrating hotels at the forefront of wellness, the program provides travelers with a trusted guide to discover meaningful, restorative stays around the world. Guided by a structured evaluation framework, Preferred Wellbeing ensures both credibility and consistency across its portfolio, with participating hotels assessed against five core pillars of wellbeing and twelve defined criteria. These span essential areas such as rest and recovery, movement, nourishment, connection to place, and environmental responsibility. To earn recognition, each property must meet a minimum of ten of the twelve criteria, ensuring the designation reflects a truly holistic and integrated approach to wellbeing.

For more information on Preferred Wellbeing or to explore all participating properties and their wellness offerings, please visit www.preferredhotels.com/wellbeing.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information,

visit PreferredHotels.com.