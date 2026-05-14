Copper Mountain Technologies Launches Industry’s First Native MacOS VNA Software for Seamless RF Test Integration

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Mountain Technologies announces the launch of the industry’s first macOS native software for Vector Network Analyzers (VNAs). The new CMT VNA software for macOS delivers the same powerful functionality available on Windows and Linux, enabling engineers to operate Copper Mountain Technologies VNAs that run on their CMT VNA software directly within a macOS environment.

The software allows seamless integration into existing engineering and test workflows without requiring additional operating systems or external control platforms for both manual measurements and fully automated RF testing through SCPI commands via TCP/IP sockets. All CMT VNA software is included with the purchase of any of their VNAs at no additional cost.

Native macOS operation brings precision RF and microwave measurements to users and enables a more refined and efficient customer experience for advanced R&D laboratories, high-end product development teams, aerospace and defense applications, and innovative technology companies already standardized on macOS infrastructure. A first in the industry, Copper Mountain Technologies’ USB VNAs operating natively in macOS extend the reach of engineers who can now incorporate precision VNAs into their test environment while eliminating the friction of switching between operating systems.

New software is available for download here: https://coppermountaintech.com/demo-the-software/

Learn more about Copper Mountain Technologies RF measurement solutions at https://coppermountaintech.com

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), CMT maintains manufacturing, R&D, applications engineering and service operations in both the United States and Paphos, Cyprus (EU), with additional regional offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances from 9 kHz to mmWave. Their VNAs use software for Windows®, Linux® and macOS operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. Every CMT VNA includes robust application and automation support, backed by years of RF engineering expertise dedicated to customer success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Copper Mountain Technologies

Justin Bragg

Marketing & Events Specialist

+1.317.222.5400 | justin.b@coppermountaintech.com