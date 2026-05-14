Photronics Names Christopher Dayton as Senior Vice President, Finance

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced the appointment of Christopher Dayton as Senior Vice President, Finance, effective May 11, 2026. Mr. Dayton will be based at the company’s corporate headquarters in Brookfield, Connecticut and report directly to Photronics’ President & Chief Financial Officer, Eric Rivera.

In this role, Mr. Dayton will support execution of Photronics’ financial plan, ensure financial governance, and enable long-term growth initiatives across the company’s global manufacturing operations. He will provide operational leadership across key areas of the finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, and enterprise financial processes, while supporting the continued execution of Photronics’ global financial strategy and operational objectives.

Eric Rivera, President and Chief Financial Officer of Photronics, commented, “Chris brings significant financial leadership experience and a strong track record of supporting operational execution in global organizations. We are pleased to welcome him to Photronics and look forward to his contributions as we continue to focus on disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Dayton brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in global manufacturing organizations. Most recently, he served in senior finance leadership roles at BIC Corporation, a multibillion consumer goods company with manufacturing and distribution operations across six continents, including Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Global Financial Planning and Analysis. In that role, he led a global finance team spanning financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, investor relations, internal audit, and enterprise risk management. Prior to BIC, Mr. Dayton spent more than 15 years at Campbell Soup Company, most recently as Vice President, Finance for the Pepperidge Farm division.

Mr. Dayton added, “I am excited to join Photronics at such a dynamic moment for the semiconductor industry. The company’s global manufacturing footprint, commitment to disciplined financial execution, and investments in advanced photomask technologies position it well for continued growth. I look forward to partnering with Eric and the leadership team to further strengthen Photronics’ financial and operational infrastructure in support of the company’s continued growth and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Dayton earned a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

469.395.8175

tmoreau@photronics.com