Making Communication the First Step of Trust: SKHTU Redefines Service Standards

DENVER, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global trading platform competition intensifies, performance and security are no longer the sole benchmarks. What truly determines user loyalty is the quality and warmth of service. Internationally renowned crypto exchange SKHTU recently announced a comprehensive upgrade to its customer support and user assistance system, establishing new industry standards through intelligent response mechanisms, multi-language services, and customized companionship solutions.

SKHTU now supports over ten languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Arabic, with service centers established in Europe, East Asia, and other regions. This setup enables the platform to provide 24/7 response across time zones, ensuring users receive professional support anytime, anywhere.

The platform has also introduced an AI semantic system that automatically recognizes user language and emotional state, assigning requests to the most suitable customer service specialist to improve communication efficiency. In cross-cultural markets, this multi-language and AI-coordinated model significantly reduces service friction.

Brand spokesperson Anna Kowalski stated: “The service of a trading platform should not just be about responding to problems, but about accompanying users with value. SKHTU wants every user to feel understood and valued. Our goal is to make communication the first step of trust.” She explained that SKHTU has introduced the concept of “trading advisor” in customer service, meaning team members possess both technical support and professional financial expertise, enabling them to assist users with basic strategies and risk understanding within a compliance framework.

The intelligent customer service system of SKHTU has reduced average response time to under 18 seconds, increasing handling efficiency by 40%. Additionally, the platform offers “customized support” for high-net-worth and institutional clients, providing dedicated managers, one-on-one risk guidance, and API customization services. This mechanism ensures that clients at different levels receive matching service depth, achieving true service stratification and unified efficiency.

Analysts point out that the essence of the service system of an exchange is to lower the cost of trust. SKHTU, through technical support, multi-language service, and rapid response mechanisms, is driving a comprehensive upgrade of its customer support and user experience. In the era of accelerated globalization of financial services, this user-oriented system is becoming a key competitive advantage for sustained platform growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef59d4e2-f1fa-42f3-bcd7-340e04dc04da