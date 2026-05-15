Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
15 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:8 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):403.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):412.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):410.424070


Date of purchase:11 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):411.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):416.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):414.634070


Date of purchase:12 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:33,961
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):408.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):412.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):410.187598


Date of purchase:13 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:19,838
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):405.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):410.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):408.842953


Date of purchase:14 May 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:19,391
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):406.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):413.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):409.959156

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,234,596 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,764,891 have voting rights and 3,582,912 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
214403.00008/05/2026 08:00:31LSE  
214405.00008/05/2026 08:33:09LSE  
96404.50008/05/2026 08:35:03LSE  
118404.50008/05/2026 08:35:03LSE  
772404.00008/05/2026 08:39:38LSE  
214405.00008/05/2026 08:55:08LSE  
870406.50008/05/2026 09:48:49LSE  
1406.50008/05/2026 09:53:53LSE  
881406.50008/05/2026 09:59:56LSE  
214408.00008/05/2026 10:03:08LSE  
214408.50008/05/2026 10:13:42LSE  
291408.50008/05/2026 10:13:43LSE  
931408.00008/05/2026 10:13:48LSE  
678410.00008/05/2026 10:22:07LSE  
1110410.00008/05/2026 10:22:07LSE  
530410.00008/05/2026 10:25:25LSE  
1120410.00008/05/2026 10:53:22LSE  
16410.00008/05/2026 10:53:22LSE  
388410.00008/05/2026 10:53:22LSE  
202410.00008/05/2026 11:27:20LSE  
184410.00008/05/2026 11:27:21LSE  
580410.00008/05/2026 11:51:36LSE  
244409.50008/05/2026 12:11:16LSE  
225409.50008/05/2026 12:11:16LSE  
400409.00008/05/2026 12:14:26LSE  
972409.00008/05/2026 12:14:26LSE  
336409.00008/05/2026 12:14:26LSE  
64409.00008/05/2026 12:14:26LSE  
400409.00008/05/2026 12:14:27LSE  
314409.00008/05/2026 12:14:27LSE  
400409.00008/05/2026 12:14:34LSE  
760409.00008/05/2026 12:14:34LSE  
242409.00008/05/2026 12:14:35LSE  
158409.00008/05/2026 12:14:35LSE  
411409.00008/05/2026 12:14:35LSE  
245409.00008/05/2026 12:14:35LSE  
400409.00008/05/2026 12:14:36LSE  
102409.00008/05/2026 12:14:36LSE  
251409.00008/05/2026 12:14:37LSE  
149409.00008/05/2026 12:15:14LSE  
126409.00008/05/2026 12:15:58LSE  
10409.00008/05/2026 12:17:39LSE  
10409.00008/05/2026 12:17:39LSE  
9409.00008/05/2026 12:17:39LSE  
245409.00008/05/2026 12:17:52LSE  
161409.00008/05/2026 12:17:52LSE  
239409.00008/05/2026 12:18:15LSE  
400409.00008/05/2026 12:18:15LSE  
400409.00008/05/2026 12:18:15LSE  
237409.00008/05/2026 12:18:15LSE  
7409.00008/05/2026 12:22:04LSE  
6409.00008/05/2026 12:22:04LSE  
6409.00008/05/2026 12:22:04LSE  
144409.00008/05/2026 12:29:32LSE  
10409.00008/05/2026 12:41:32LSE  
10409.00008/05/2026 12:41:32LSE  
10409.00008/05/2026 12:41:32LSE  
1054411.50008/05/2026 13:38:03LSE  
202411.50008/05/2026 13:38:03LSE  
532411.50008/05/2026 13:38:03LSE  
274411.50008/05/2026 13:58:52LSE  
268411.50008/05/2026 14:07:04LSE  
350411.00008/05/2026 14:39:48LSE  
355411.00008/05/2026 14:39:48LSE  
546411.50008/05/2026 14:53:36LSE  
574412.00008/05/2026 15:07:11LSE  
287411.50008/05/2026 15:10:22LSE  
254411.50008/05/2026 15:10:22LSE  
221412.00008/05/2026 15:15:32LSE  
12412.50008/05/2026 15:23:57LSE  
12412.50008/05/2026 15:23:57LSE  
918412.50008/05/2026 15:23:57LSE  
627412.00008/05/2026 15:28:34LSE  
658412.00008/05/2026 15:28:34LSE  
359411.50008/05/2026 15:29:30LSE  
547411.00008/05/2026 15:33:09LSE  
403410.50008/05/2026 15:59:12LSE  
307410.50008/05/2026 15:59:12LSE  
3411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
93411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
78411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
19411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
400411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
400411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
400411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
45411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
45411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
310411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
90411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
44411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
62411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
83411.00008/05/2026 16:10:09LSE  
294411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
117411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
29411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
55411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
165411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
193411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
207411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:22LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
395411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
55411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
345411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:23LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:30LSE  
356411.50008/05/2026 16:10:30LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:30LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:30LSE  
89411.50008/05/2026 16:10:30LSE  
311411.50008/05/2026 16:10:31LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:31LSE  
356411.50008/05/2026 16:10:40LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:40LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:40LSE  
522411.50008/05/2026 16:10:40LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:40LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:45LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:10:45LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
8411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
392411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
8411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
104411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
360411.50008/05/2026 16:11:06LSE  
40411.50008/05/2026 16:11:24LSE  
116411.50008/05/2026 16:11:24LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:11:24LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:11:24LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:11:24LSE  
400411.50008/05/2026 16:11:24LSE  
310411.50008/05/2026 16:11:24LSE  
1218412.00011/05/2026 10:24:54LSE  
1057411.50011/05/2026 10:25:09LSE  
324411.00011/05/2026 10:25:09LSE  
193413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
200413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
233413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
11413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
10413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
184413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
195413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
205413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
389413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
11413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
389413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
194413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
194413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
206413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
10413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
390413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
194413.00011/05/2026 10:55:45LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 10:59:57LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 10:59:57LSE  
332413.00011/05/2026 10:59:57LSE  
381413.00011/05/2026 10:59:57LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 10:59:57LSE  
1583413.00011/05/2026 10:59:57LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 11:00:15LSE  
463413.00011/05/2026 11:04:54LSE  
31413.00011/05/2026 11:04:54LSE  
369413.00011/05/2026 11:04:54LSE  
304413.00011/05/2026 11:06:10LSE  
96413.00011/05/2026 11:06:10LSE  
400413.00011/05/2026 11:06:10LSE  
66413.00011/05/2026 11:06:10LSE  
162413.00011/05/2026 11:06:10LSE  
200413.00011/05/2026 11:06:10LSE  
65412.00011/05/2026 11:41:50LSE  
9412.00011/05/2026 11:41:50LSE  
57412.00011/05/2026 11:41:50LSE  
481412.00011/05/2026 12:28:47LSE  
169412.00011/05/2026 12:43:35LSE  
54412.00011/05/2026 12:43:35LSE  
244412.00011/05/2026 13:22:16LSE  
210412.00011/05/2026 13:47:49LSE  
456412.00011/05/2026 14:06:03LSE  
1183414.00011/05/2026 14:39:33LSE  
334414.50011/05/2026 14:48:59LSE  
333414.50011/05/2026 14:48:59LSE  
549414.50011/05/2026 14:48:59LSE  
1113414.00011/05/2026 15:12:15LSE  
106414.00011/05/2026 15:12:15LSE  
1414.00011/05/2026 15:14:50LSE  
210415.00011/05/2026 15:17:03LSE  
89415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
258415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
244415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
30415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
30415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
340415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
60415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
29415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
42415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
190415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
139415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
54415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
346415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
216415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
333415.50011/05/2026 15:30:24LSE  
806415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
725415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
190415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
189415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
238415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
190415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
96415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
208415.50011/05/2026 15:30:37LSE  
192415.50011/05/2026 15:30:53LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:39LSE  
799415.50011/05/2026 15:31:39LSE  
372415.50011/05/2026 15:31:40LSE  
28415.50011/05/2026 15:31:49LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:49LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:49LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:49LSE  
196415.50011/05/2026 15:31:49LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:49LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:49LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:50LSE  
400415.50011/05/2026 15:31:51LSE  
370415.50011/05/2026 15:32:06LSE  
525415.50011/05/2026 15:43:26LSE  
346415.50011/05/2026 15:43:26LSE  
480413.50011/05/2026 15:49:30LSE  
154415.00011/05/2026 16:09:40LSE  
154415.00011/05/2026 16:09:40LSE  
239416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
130416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
116416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
180416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
1416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
194416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
206416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
194416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
76416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
79416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
155416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
245416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
212416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
188416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
212416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
72416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
154416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
174416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
332416.00011/05/2026 16:13:20LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
131416.00011/05/2026 16:13:21LSE  
269416.00011/05/2026 16:13:30LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:30LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:30LSE  
787416.00011/05/2026 16:13:31LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:31LSE  
10416.00011/05/2026 16:13:43LSE  
390416.00011/05/2026 16:13:43LSE  
292416.00011/05/2026 16:13:43LSE  
400416.00011/05/2026 16:13:43LSE  
136416.00011/05/2026 16:13:43LSE  
372409.00012/05/2026 08:07:55LSE  
372409.00012/05/2026 08:07:55LSE  
611408.00012/05/2026 08:08:00LSE  
208409.50012/05/2026 08:35:54LSE  
329408.50012/05/2026 08:37:12LSE  
348409.00012/05/2026 08:44:37LSE  
334409.00012/05/2026 08:44:37LSE  
715408.00012/05/2026 08:59:20LSE  
717408.00012/05/2026 08:59:20LSE  
552411.00012/05/2026 09:42:16LSE  
372410.00012/05/2026 09:42:18LSE  
784411.50012/05/2026 09:49:33LSE  
805411.50012/05/2026 09:49:34LSE  
471411.50012/05/2026 10:29:30LSE  
229411.50012/05/2026 10:29:30LSE  
25412.50012/05/2026 10:33:44LSE  
4412.50012/05/2026 10:33:44LSE  
4412.50012/05/2026 10:33:44LSE  
803412.50012/05/2026 10:33:44LSE  
846412.50012/05/2026 10:44:58LSE  
846412.50012/05/2026 10:44:58LSE  
494412.00012/05/2026 10:47:14LSE  
15411.50012/05/2026 11:06:53LSE  
426411.50012/05/2026 11:06:53LSE  
569410.00012/05/2026 11:40:16LSE  
227410.00012/05/2026 11:40:16LSE  
752411.00012/05/2026 11:48:00LSE  
626410.00012/05/2026 11:48:08LSE  
769410.50012/05/2026 12:01:10LSE  
776410.50012/05/2026 12:01:10LSE  
330412.50012/05/2026 12:12:03LSE  
506412.00012/05/2026 12:15:27LSE  
353412.00012/05/2026 12:17:10LSE  
519411.00012/05/2026 12:53:16LSE  
845411.00012/05/2026 12:56:57LSE  
850410.50012/05/2026 12:58:28LSE  
850410.00012/05/2026 13:03:44LSE  
23410.00012/05/2026 13:03:44LSE  
830410.00012/05/2026 13:03:44LSE  
84409.50012/05/2026 13:08:28LSE  
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124413.00014/05/2026 16:29:22LSE  
114413.00014/05/2026 16:29:52LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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