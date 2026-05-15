LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

15 May 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 8 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 403.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 412.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 410.424070





Date of purchase: 11 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 411.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 416.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 414.634070





Date of purchase: 12 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 33,961 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 408.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 412.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 410.187598





Date of purchase: 13 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,838 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 410.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 408.842953





Date of purchase: 14 May 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,391 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 406.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 409.959156

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 5,234,596 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,764,891 have voting rights and 3,582,912 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 214 403.000 08/05/2026 08:00:31 LSE 214 405.000 08/05/2026 08:33:09 LSE 96 404.500 08/05/2026 08:35:03 LSE 118 404.500 08/05/2026 08:35:03 LSE 772 404.000 08/05/2026 08:39:38 LSE 214 405.000 08/05/2026 08:55:08 LSE 870 406.500 08/05/2026 09:48:49 LSE 1 406.500 08/05/2026 09:53:53 LSE 881 406.500 08/05/2026 09:59:56 LSE 214 408.000 08/05/2026 10:03:08 LSE 214 408.500 08/05/2026 10:13:42 LSE 291 408.500 08/05/2026 10:13:43 LSE 931 408.000 08/05/2026 10:13:48 LSE 678 410.000 08/05/2026 10:22:07 LSE 1110 410.000 08/05/2026 10:22:07 LSE 530 410.000 08/05/2026 10:25:25 LSE 1120 410.000 08/05/2026 10:53:22 LSE 16 410.000 08/05/2026 10:53:22 LSE 388 410.000 08/05/2026 10:53:22 LSE 202 410.000 08/05/2026 11:27:20 LSE 184 410.000 08/05/2026 11:27:21 LSE 580 410.000 08/05/2026 11:51:36 LSE 244 409.500 08/05/2026 12:11:16 LSE 225 409.500 08/05/2026 12:11:16 LSE 400 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:26 LSE 972 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:26 LSE 336 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:26 LSE 64 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:26 LSE 400 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:27 LSE 314 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:27 LSE 400 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:34 LSE 760 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:34 LSE 242 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:35 LSE 158 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:35 LSE 411 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:35 LSE 245 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:35 LSE 400 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:36 LSE 102 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:36 LSE 251 409.000 08/05/2026 12:14:37 LSE 149 409.000 08/05/2026 12:15:14 LSE 126 409.000 08/05/2026 12:15:58 LSE 10 409.000 08/05/2026 12:17:39 LSE 10 409.000 08/05/2026 12:17:39 LSE 9 409.000 08/05/2026 12:17:39 LSE 245 409.000 08/05/2026 12:17:52 LSE 161 409.000 08/05/2026 12:17:52 LSE 239 409.000 08/05/2026 12:18:15 LSE 400 409.000 08/05/2026 12:18:15 LSE 400 409.000 08/05/2026 12:18:15 LSE 237 409.000 08/05/2026 12:18:15 LSE 7 409.000 08/05/2026 12:22:04 LSE 6 409.000 08/05/2026 12:22:04 LSE 6 409.000 08/05/2026 12:22:04 LSE 144 409.000 08/05/2026 12:29:32 LSE 10 409.000 08/05/2026 12:41:32 LSE 10 409.000 08/05/2026 12:41:32 LSE 10 409.000 08/05/2026 12:41:32 LSE 1054 411.500 08/05/2026 13:38:03 LSE 202 411.500 08/05/2026 13:38:03 LSE 532 411.500 08/05/2026 13:38:03 LSE 274 411.500 08/05/2026 13:58:52 LSE 268 411.500 08/05/2026 14:07:04 LSE 350 411.000 08/05/2026 14:39:48 LSE 355 411.000 08/05/2026 14:39:48 LSE 546 411.500 08/05/2026 14:53:36 LSE 574 412.000 08/05/2026 15:07:11 LSE 287 411.500 08/05/2026 15:10:22 LSE 254 411.500 08/05/2026 15:10:22 LSE 221 412.000 08/05/2026 15:15:32 LSE 12 412.500 08/05/2026 15:23:57 LSE 12 412.500 08/05/2026 15:23:57 LSE 918 412.500 08/05/2026 15:23:57 LSE 627 412.000 08/05/2026 15:28:34 LSE 658 412.000 08/05/2026 15:28:34 LSE 359 411.500 08/05/2026 15:29:30 LSE 547 411.000 08/05/2026 15:33:09 LSE 403 410.500 08/05/2026 15:59:12 LSE 307 410.500 08/05/2026 15:59:12 LSE 3 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 93 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 78 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 19 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 400 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 400 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 400 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 45 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 45 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 310 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 90 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 44 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 62 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 83 411.000 08/05/2026 16:10:09 LSE 294 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 117 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 29 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 55 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 165 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 193 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 207 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:22 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 395 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 55 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 345 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:23 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:30 LSE 356 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:30 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:30 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:30 LSE 89 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:30 LSE 311 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:31 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:31 LSE 356 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:40 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:40 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:40 LSE 522 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:40 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:40 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:45 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:10:45 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 8 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 392 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 8 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 104 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 360 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 40 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:24 LSE 116 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:24 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:24 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:24 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:24 LSE 400 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:24 LSE 310 411.500 08/05/2026 16:11:24 LSE 1218 412.000 11/05/2026 10:24:54 LSE 1057 411.500 11/05/2026 10:25:09 LSE 324 411.000 11/05/2026 10:25:09 LSE 193 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 200 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 233 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 11 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 10 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 184 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 195 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 205 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 389 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 11 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 389 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 194 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 194 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 206 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 10 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 390 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 194 413.000 11/05/2026 10:55:45 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 10:59:57 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 10:59:57 LSE 332 413.000 11/05/2026 10:59:57 LSE 381 413.000 11/05/2026 10:59:57 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 10:59:57 LSE 1583 413.000 11/05/2026 10:59:57 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 11:00:15 LSE 463 413.000 11/05/2026 11:04:54 LSE 31 413.000 11/05/2026 11:04:54 LSE 369 413.000 11/05/2026 11:04:54 LSE 304 413.000 11/05/2026 11:06:10 LSE 96 413.000 11/05/2026 11:06:10 LSE 400 413.000 11/05/2026 11:06:10 LSE 66 413.000 11/05/2026 11:06:10 LSE 162 413.000 11/05/2026 11:06:10 LSE 200 413.000 11/05/2026 11:06:10 LSE 65 412.000 11/05/2026 11:41:50 LSE 9 412.000 11/05/2026 11:41:50 LSE 57 412.000 11/05/2026 11:41:50 LSE 481 412.000 11/05/2026 12:28:47 LSE 169 412.000 11/05/2026 12:43:35 LSE 54 412.000 11/05/2026 12:43:35 LSE 244 412.000 11/05/2026 13:22:16 LSE 210 412.000 11/05/2026 13:47:49 LSE 456 412.000 11/05/2026 14:06:03 LSE 1183 414.000 11/05/2026 14:39:33 LSE 334 414.500 11/05/2026 14:48:59 LSE 333 414.500 11/05/2026 14:48:59 LSE 549 414.500 11/05/2026 14:48:59 LSE 1113 414.000 11/05/2026 15:12:15 LSE 106 414.000 11/05/2026 15:12:15 LSE 1 414.000 11/05/2026 15:14:50 LSE 210 415.000 11/05/2026 15:17:03 LSE 89 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 258 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 244 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 30 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 30 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 340 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 60 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 29 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 42 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 190 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 139 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 54 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 346 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 216 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 333 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:24 LSE 806 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 725 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 190 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 189 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 238 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 190 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 96 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 208 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:37 LSE 192 415.500 11/05/2026 15:30:53 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:39 LSE 799 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:39 LSE 372 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:40 LSE 28 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:49 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:49 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:49 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:49 LSE 196 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:49 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:49 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:49 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:50 LSE 400 415.500 11/05/2026 15:31:51 LSE 370 415.500 11/05/2026 15:32:06 LSE 525 415.500 11/05/2026 15:43:26 LSE 346 415.500 11/05/2026 15:43:26 LSE 480 413.500 11/05/2026 15:49:30 LSE 154 415.000 11/05/2026 16:09:40 LSE 154 415.000 11/05/2026 16:09:40 LSE 239 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 130 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 116 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 180 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 1 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 194 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 206 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 194 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 76 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 79 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 155 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 245 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 212 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 188 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 212 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 72 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 154 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 174 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 332 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:20 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 131 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:21 LSE 269 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:30 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:30 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:30 LSE 787 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:31 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:31 LSE 10 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:43 LSE 390 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:43 LSE 292 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:43 LSE 400 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:43 LSE 136 416.000 11/05/2026 16:13:43 LSE 372 409.000 12/05/2026 08:07:55 LSE 372 409.000 12/05/2026 08:07:55 LSE 611 408.000 12/05/2026 08:08:00 LSE 208 409.500 12/05/2026 08:35:54 LSE 329 408.500 12/05/2026 08:37:12 LSE 348 409.000 12/05/2026 08:44:37 LSE 334 409.000 12/05/2026 08:44:37 LSE 715 408.000 12/05/2026 08:59:20 LSE 717 408.000 12/05/2026 08:59:20 LSE 552 411.000 12/05/2026 09:42:16 LSE 372 410.000 12/05/2026 09:42:18 LSE 784 411.500 12/05/2026 09:49:33 LSE 805 411.500 12/05/2026 09:49:34 LSE 471 411.500 12/05/2026 10:29:30 LSE 229 411.500 12/05/2026 10:29:30 LSE 25 412.500 12/05/2026 10:33:44 LSE 4 412.500 12/05/2026 10:33:44 LSE 4 412.500 12/05/2026 10:33:44 LSE 803 412.500 12/05/2026 10:33:44 LSE 846 412.500 12/05/2026 10:44:58 LSE 846 412.500 12/05/2026 10:44:58 LSE 494 412.000 12/05/2026 10:47:14 LSE 15 411.500 12/05/2026 11:06:53 LSE 426 411.500 12/05/2026 11:06:53 LSE 569 410.000 12/05/2026 11:40:16 LSE 227 410.000 12/05/2026 11:40:16 LSE 752 411.000 12/05/2026 11:48:00 LSE 626 410.000 12/05/2026 11:48:08 LSE 769 410.500 12/05/2026 12:01:10 LSE 776 410.500 12/05/2026 12:01:10 LSE 330 412.500 12/05/2026 12:12:03 LSE 506 412.000 12/05/2026 12:15:27 LSE 353 412.000 12/05/2026 12:17:10 LSE 519 411.000 12/05/2026 12:53:16 LSE 845 411.000 12/05/2026 12:56:57 LSE 850 410.500 12/05/2026 12:58:28 LSE 850 410.000 12/05/2026 13:03:44 LSE 23 410.000 12/05/2026 13:03:44 LSE 830 410.000 12/05/2026 13:03:44 LSE 84 409.500 12/05/2026 13:08:28 LSE 3 409.500 12/05/2026 13:08:28 LSE 3 409.500 12/05/2026 13:08:28 LSE 544 409.500 12/05/2026 13:08:28 LSE 725 409.500 12/05/2026 13:31:39 LSE 857 410.000 12/05/2026 13:58:15 LSE 298 410.000 12/05/2026 14:04:46 LSE 566 410.000 12/05/2026 14:04:46 LSE 416 409.500 12/05/2026 14:18:59 LSE 218 409.500 12/05/2026 14:18:59 LSE 337 409.500 12/05/2026 14:21:21 LSE 309 409.000 12/05/2026 14:27:02 LSE 314 409.000 12/05/2026 14:36:14 LSE 15 409.000 12/05/2026 14:36:16 LSE 864 409.500 12/05/2026 15:00:36 LSE 505 409.500 12/05/2026 15:10:44 LSE 864 409.500 12/05/2026 15:21:36 LSE 864 409.500 12/05/2026 15:21:36 LSE 318 409.000 12/05/2026 15:31:46 LSE 12 409.000 12/05/2026 15:31:46 LSE 346 409.000 12/05/2026 15:31:46 LSE 869 409.500 12/05/2026 15:51:15 LSE 869 410.000 12/05/2026 15:57:45 LSE 869 410.000 12/05/2026 15:57:45 LSE 869 409.500 12/05/2026 16:02:06 LSE 869 409.500 12/05/2026 16:02:06 LSE 775 410.000 12/05/2026 16:12:20 LSE 872 410.000 12/05/2026 16:12:20 LSE 642 410.000 13/05/2026 11:18:29 LSE 211 407.500 13/05/2026 11:31:37 LSE 211 408.000 13/05/2026 11:50:16 LSE 211 407.500 13/05/2026 11:58:29 LSE 211 406.500 13/05/2026 12:19:34 LSE 318 406.500 13/05/2026 12:41:33 LSE 360 405.500 13/05/2026 13:01:09 LSE 278 406.000 13/05/2026 13:13:44 LSE 35 405.500 13/05/2026 13:20:50 LSE 182 405.500 13/05/2026 13:20:50 LSE 104 405.000 13/05/2026 13:22:08 LSE 151 405.000 13/05/2026 13:22:08 LSE 113 406.000 13/05/2026 13:55:20 LSE 77 406.000 13/05/2026 13:55:20 LSE 146 406.000 13/05/2026 13:55:20 LSE 376 406.500 13/05/2026 14:30:01 LSE 361 405.500 13/05/2026 14:38:58 LSE 228 405.500 13/05/2026 14:54:19 LSE 169 406.000 13/05/2026 15:09:57 LSE 9 406.000 13/05/2026 15:09:57 LSE 102 406.500 13/05/2026 15:31:01 LSE 658 409.000 13/05/2026 16:03:09 LSE 400 409.000 13/05/2026 16:03:09 LSE 55 409.000 13/05/2026 16:03:09 LSE 47 409.000 13/05/2026 16:03:09 LSE 21 409.000 13/05/2026 16:03:09 LSE 100 409.500 13/05/2026 16:03:21 LSE 39 409.500 13/05/2026 16:03:53 LSE 261 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 343 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 392 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 100 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 300 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 100 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 244 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:08 LSE 156 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:17 LSE 359 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:27 LSE 41 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:29 LSE 108 409.500 13/05/2026 16:05:29 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:00 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 108 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 108 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 292 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 54 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 346 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 100 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:06 LSE 202 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:12 LSE 11 409.500 13/05/2026 16:11:12 LSE 87 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 100 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 300 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:01 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:44 LSE 96 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:44 LSE 96 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:44 LSE 304 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:44 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:12:44 LSE 397 409.500 13/05/2026 16:13:47 LSE 373 409.500 13/05/2026 16:15:00 LSE 3 409.500 13/05/2026 16:15:00 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:15:00 LSE 400 409.500 13/05/2026 16:15:00 LSE 242 409.500 13/05/2026 16:15:00 LSE 456 410.000 14/05/2026 08:19:32 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:30:15 LSE 249 410.500 14/05/2026 08:30:15 LSE 151 410.500 14/05/2026 08:30:15 LSE 98 410.500 14/05/2026 08:30:15 LSE 8 410.500 14/05/2026 08:30:32 LSE 294 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:34 LSE 320 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:34 LSE 370 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 30 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 400 410.500 14/05/2026 08:34:35 LSE 937 409.000 14/05/2026 08:53:15 LSE 403 408.500 14/05/2026 08:59:30 LSE 235 409.000 14/05/2026 10:15:18 LSE 16 408.000 14/05/2026 10:33:53 LSE 428 408.000 14/05/2026 10:33:53 LSE 211 407.500 14/05/2026 11:40:35 LSE 48 408.000 14/05/2026 12:00:16 LSE 163 408.000 14/05/2026 12:00:16 LSE 671 408.000 14/05/2026 13:01:31 LSE 280 407.000 14/05/2026 13:31:00 LSE 31 407.000 14/05/2026 13:31:00 LSE 648 407.000 14/05/2026 14:25:41 LSE 173 406.500 14/05/2026 14:35:00 LSE 344 406.500 14/05/2026 14:35:00 LSE 135 406.500 14/05/2026 14:35:52 LSE 7 406.500 14/05/2026 14:35:52 LSE 714 408.000 14/05/2026 15:05:08 LSE 36 408.500 14/05/2026 15:26:07 LSE 443 408.500 14/05/2026 15:26:07 LSE 1273 412.500 14/05/2026 16:03:13 LSE 279 411.500 14/05/2026 16:10:52 LSE 287 412.000 14/05/2026 16:22:09 LSE 400 412.000 14/05/2026 16:27:30 LSE 200 413.000 14/05/2026 16:28:08 LSE 4 413.000 14/05/2026 16:28:08 LSE 3 413.000 14/05/2026 16:28:08 LSE 5 413.000 14/05/2026 16:28:46 LSE 1 413.000 14/05/2026 16:29:03 LSE 1 413.000 14/05/2026 16:29:03 LSE 1 413.000 14/05/2026 16:29:03 LSE 124 413.000 14/05/2026 16:29:22 LSE 114 413.000 14/05/2026 16:29:52 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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