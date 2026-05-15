Abaxx Provides Corporate Milestone Update

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, provides an update on operational milestones and execution of the Company’s business strategy for the six-month period following its previous corporate update.

As previously announced , the Company is hosting its Q1 2026 Earnings and Business Update Call on Tuesday, May 19th. For more information, see “Q1 2026 Earnings Call” below.

Abaxx Corporate Milestone Highlights

Commercial Development

Total Abaxx Exchange volume increased 145% in Q1 2026 over Q4 2025. In April 2026, total Abaxx Exchange volume reached 255,645 contracts, up 62% from March, with average daily volume increasing 70% month-over-month and April volume exceeding total Q1 2026 volume by 8%. On May 14, 2026, exchange-wide volume reached a new single-day record of 50,277 contracts traded.

Trading in Gold Singapore futures (GKS) increased 154% in Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025. In April 2026, GKS volume reached 208,062 contracts, exceeding the contract’s total Q1 2026 volume by 28%. On May 14, 2026, GKS also reached a new single-day volume record with 45,501 contracts traded.

Trading in Gulf of Mexico FOB and North Pacific Asia DAP LNG futures increased 84% in Q1 2026 over Q4 2025, reaching 59,019 contracts for the quarter. April 2026 LNG futures volume reached 64% of total Q1 2026 volume.

Active trading began in Lithium Carbonate Singapore futures (LCS) in Q1 2026, with April 2026 volume exceeding total Q1 2026 LCS volume by 136%.

Completed the first physical delivery under the Abaxx Gold Singapore futures contract, reinforcing the contract’s role as a regional price discovery and risk management tool for Asia’s physical gold market.

Executed the first trades in the Abaxx Spot Gold Pool between Velocity Trade and Kilo Capital, advancing Abaxx’s development of co-located spot and futures infrastructure for physical gold in Singapore.

Joined the Singapore Bullion Market Association, aligning with its focus on deepening Singapore’s leadership in bullion trade finance and market services.

Received Energy Risk’s Newcomer of the Year award for 2026 , the recognition following the introduction of 17 commodity futures benchmarks and growing trading activity across Abaxx Exchange markets.

Exchange Product Development

Expanded the Enwex product suite with four country-specific wind futures, delivering targeted hedging tools for localized generation risk across Europe’s primary power grids.

Extended Enwex products into the U.S. via ERCOT Onshore Wind futures (EWM), introducing weather-indexed hedging to the country's largest competitive electricity system.

Launched Enwex Germany Solar futures, establishing the first exchange-listed benchmark for managing solar generation volatility in Europe’s largest power market.

Continued Stage 3 development of both cash-settled LNG basis contracts to deepen portfolio risk management tools and the expansion of weather futures to include additional regional solar and temperature contracts.

Progressed development of regional power contracts to Stage 2 (scoping, designing and drafting).



Risk and Regulatory Development

Granted Foreign Board of Trade registration by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“ CFTC ”), enabling direct access to Abaxx Exchange for eligible U.S. firms and participants.

”), enabling direct access to Abaxx Exchange for eligible U.S. firms and participants. Registered as an Organised Market Place with the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators ("ACER"), streamlining participant transaction reporting under EU Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) compliance standards.

Systems and Operations Development

Connected Abaxx Exchange to TMX Trayport’s Joule platform, integrating Abaxx futures alongside existing gas, power, and LNG benchmarks for over 9,800 global energy traders.

Integrated Abaxx Exchange with Stellar Trading Systems, connecting Abaxx contracts to a global network of institutional gold and battery materials trading firms.

Launched direct-to-Excel market data delivery via ipushpull , enabling real-time and historical data integration for analytics and desktop workflow automation.

, enabling real-time and historical data integration for analytics and desktop workflow automation. Expanded connectivity with Order Management Systems and Independent Software Vendors to facilitate scaling transaction volumes.

ID++, MarketOS™ and Digital Title Development

Completed two Digital Title pilot transactions, achieving T+0 ownership transfer of physical gold and money market fund shares, validating a framework for institutional T+0 collateral mobilization.

Partnered with Alta Alternative Investments to commercialize a pathway for utilizing money market fund shares as T+0 margin collateral at Abaxx Clearing.

Advanced the console applications (Verifier+, Messenger, Sign, Drive) into MarketOS™, an ID++ powered transaction productivity suite designed to solve identity verification and accelerate the velocity of collateral.

Advanced technical development of AbaxxOne, an identity gateway connecting enterprise providers to decentralized identities via ID++.

Achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information security, validating the enterprise governance required to scale commercial deployment with global institutions.

Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cambodian National Futures Exchange, establishing a framework to leverage MarketOS™ across third-party exchange infrastructure.

Formed Abaxx Labs and released Agents++ , introducing a subset of the Company’s ID++ identity software development kit (SDK) optimized for AI agents to establish the framework for trusted agentic finance.



Abaxx Corporate Development

Appointed commodities veteran Dr. Jeff Currie as Executive Co-Chairman of Abaxx Markets to support the expansion of the Company’s global commodity markets and technology ecosystem.

Received conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) subject to fulfilling all requirements of the TSX; common shares will delist from Cboe Canada concurrently with the commencement of TSX trading, pending receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Added to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index, a benchmark covering approximately 14% of Canada’s free float-adjusted market capitalization.



The past six months were marked by accelerated commercial execution, focused on building exchange liquidity and driving the commercialization of the Company’s digital infrastructure. The following sections provide further information related to these developments and corporate initiatives.

Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing Developments

Risk and Regulatory : In November 2025, Abaxx Exchange received Foreign Board of Trade registration from the CFTC, enabling eligible U.S. firms to access the exchange directly. Abaxx Exchange was also registered as an Organised Market Place with ACER, which allows the exchange to provide the transaction reporting required for participant compliance under EU REMIT standards.

Commercial: During the period, Abaxx Exchange realized accelerated growth in exchange liquidity, with total volume increasing 145% in Q1 2026 over Q4 2025. Momentum continued into April 2026, where total volume reached 255,645 contracts—exceeding the entire first quarter’s volume by 8%—with average daily volume (ADV) increasing 70% month-over-month. On May 14, 2026, Abaxx Exchange established a new single-day record of 50,277 contracts traded.

The growth was led by Abaxx Gold Singapore futures (GKS), which saw a 154% volume increase in Q1 2026. In February, the first physical delivery under the GKS contract was successfully executed, involving MTS Gold Group, with clearing services provided by StoneX and KGI Securities, and inventory transfer supported by Abaxx Spot. The delivery validated the contract’s role as a regional price discovery tool and was followed in April by the first trades in the Abaxx Spot Gold Pool between Velocity Trade and Kilo Capital, advancing the development of co-located spot and futures infrastructure. Volume in LNG Futures (Gulf of Mexico FOB and North Pacific Asia DAP) increased 84% in Q1 2026 over Q4 2025, and Lithium Carbonate Singapore futures (LCS) also saw significant gains, with April LCS volume exceeding its total Q1 volume by 136%.

Abaxx’s commercial leadership contributed expert insights and led strategic discussions at prominent industry forums, including the Financial Times Commodities Global and Commodities Asia Summits, e-world energy & water, the Weather Risk Management Asia Conference, and the India International Bullion Summit. The Company also hosted an executive LNG seminar in Houston during CERAWeek.

These liquidity-building efforts were recognized in May 2026, when Abaxx Exchange was named “Newcomer of the Year” at the Energy Risk Awards. Risk.net’s Energy Risk Awards recognize excellence across global energy and commodity markets. The Newcomer of the Year award recognizes emerging companies, or established firms entering new markets, that have demonstrated growth, market relevance, and contribution within their first three years of operation.



Systems and Operations: Building on European regulatory registrations, Abaxx integrated its contracts with TMX Trayport’s Joule platform to enable cross-market trading alongside established benchmarks for over 9,800 participants. Separately, integration with Stellar Trading Systems extended contract reach to institutional firms across more than 60 global trading venues. The Company also launched direct-to-Excel market data via ipushpull, enabling Abaxx Exchange market data to be accessed within the spreadsheets many firms already use to price risk, monitor positions, and manage exposure. Firms can subscribe to specific Abaxx datasets — including both historical and real-time feeds — with real-time values updating as the exchange publishes new data across active contracts. Abaxx also expanded connectivity with Order Management Systems and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to scale infrastructure capacity for increasing transaction volumes.

Exchange Product Development: During the period, Abaxx launched six weather-indexed benchmarks, including five wind contracts and its first solar futures. The wind portfolio—now a six-market suite across Europe and the United States—enables firms to deploy multi-market hedging strategies for weather-driven risk. In the U.S., the EWM contract serves a region producing roughly one-quarter of the nation’s wind power. The Germany Solar benchmark addresses a market where solar became the country’s second-largest source of net public electricity generation in 2025¹. These forward curves allow participants to standardize intermittent generation, transforming weather volatility into a manageable commercial variable.

Development also progressed on cash-settled LNG and additional weather contracts (Stage 3), alongside regional power benchmarks (Stage 2).

Additional Corporate Updates

ID++, MarketOS™ and Digital Title Development: In December 2025, Abaxx completed two Digital Title pilot transactions for physical gold and money market fund shares, validating a framework for T+0 mobilization to accelerate collateral velocity in cleared markets. Pilot demonstrations are available at digital-title.abaxx.tech .

Progressing Digital Title toward its first commercial implementation, the Company has partnered with Alta Alternative Investments Pte. Ltd. (“Alta”) to advance the use of money market fund shares as T+0 collateral for margin at Abaxx Clearing. The partnership will establish a Singapore-regulated Variable Capital Company (VCC) and USD-denominated sub-fund to provide the legal structure for recognizing fund shares as yield-bearing, T+0 collateral within Abaxx Clearing, subject to regulatory approval.

Abaxx unified its console applications—Verifier+, Messenger, Sign, and Drive—into MarketOS™, an identity-anchored operating layer for regulated markets. Built on the ID++ protocol, the system replaces fragmented communication, documentation, and verification tools with interoperable applications designed to solve identity verification and support Digital Title at institutional scale.

Moving MarketOS™ toward commercialization, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the development of market infrastructure and the application of its technology for the Cambodian National Futures Exchange (“CNFE”) via the operating and development partner designated by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (“SERC”).

Technical development also progressed on AbaxxOne, which is designed to connect enterprise identity providers to decentralized identities via ID++. This infrastructure provides an institutional on-ramp to MarketOS™ and privacy-preserving identity management without disrupting existing login workflows.

In January, the Company achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, validating the institutional security and governance required to engage counterparties and expand the commercialization of its digital infrastructure.

Abaxx Labs: The Company formed Abaxx Labs to engage external developers and contribute to open standards that empower users to maintain control over their identity, data, assets, and agents in digital spaces. As AI agents transition from tools to autonomous actors, a race is underway to govern the nature of these interactions; Abaxx Labs is advancing solutions built on ID++ to ensure that as AI agents increasingly handle commerce and communication, the humans behind them stay in control.

During the period, the team released the Agents++, a library and MCP server that tunes the ID++ software development kit (SDK) for AI agents. Built on the same ID++ foundation that MarketOS uses to establish cryptographic identity for individuals and organizations, the library extends that framework to AI agents, enabling them to operate as trusted, auditable extensions of the individuals and organizations they represent. This initial release supports developer implementation of ID++ for agents, providing a path to integration with the broader MarketOS™ecosystem. Interested developers can access the Agents++ library on GitHub at https://github.com/abaxxlabs/agents .

Abaxx Corporate Development: Abaxx appointed Dr. Jeff Currie as Executive Co-Chairman of Abaxx Markets. Dr. Currie has served as an independent director of the Company since 2023; in this expanded executive role, he will support the development of global commodity markets, the MarketOS™ technology suite, and Agents++ for agentic finance. Additionally, Dr. Currie will contribute regular market research and commentary and serve as a Senior Advisor to the boards of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing.

The Company received conditional approval to list its common shares (the “Listing”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all requirements of the TSX, including the receipt of required documentation on or before August 13, 2026. Concurrently with the Listing, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from Cboe Canada, pending receipt of all required regulatory approvals. There will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares, and shareholders are not required to take any action or exchange share certificates in connection with the Listing.

During the period, Abaxx was added to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index, a benchmark covering approximately 14% of Canada’s free float-adjusted market capitalization.

Q1 2026 Earnings and Business Update Call

The Company will host its Q1 2026 Earnings and Business Update Webcast on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Following prepared remarks by Abaxx management, the webcast will also include a live Q+A session to respond to analyst and investor questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to ir@abaxx.tech.

Registration is required to access the webcast. A recording of the session will be made available afterward on the Abaxx Investor Relations website at investors.abaxx.tech .

PRESENTATION DETAILS

DATE: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. EDT

LOCATION: Chorus Call Webcast

To receive the webcast link, please register here .

QUESTIONS: Submit in advance to ir@abaxx.tech

¹ “German Public Electricity Generation in 2025: Wind and Solar Power Take the Lead For the First Time,” Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, January 1, 2026.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. and Adaptive Infrastructure.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared futures contracts, including physically-deliverable and financially-settled products, in LNG, carbon, battery materials, precious metals, and weather-indexed renewables, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

Abaxx Labs is the Company’s center for engaging with the developer community to create the next generation of technology that will build smarter markets through open-source software tools that promote the use of Abaxx’s ID++ technologies.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange , abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media .

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647 490 1590



Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 647 490 1590

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the business plans and objectives of Abaxx; the development of new products, futures contracts, markets and technologies and associated benefits; delivery of products to new jurisdictions; continued growth of existing products; anticipated receipt of regulatory approvals and licenses; and onboarding of clearing members and firms. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.