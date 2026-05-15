REV Corporate Update

REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX) is pleased to provide the following Corporate Update as the Company continues to prepare for upcoming drill programs at its Helium and Natural Hydrogen properties in Montana and southern Alberta.

REV Exploration continues to hold six (6) million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX), valued at approximately $15.6 million based on yesterday’s closing price of $2.61 on the Canadian Securities Exchange;

REV is in the final stages of organizing a near-term 3D Seismic Survey covering its recently acquired West Butte Project in Montana as the final step prior to launching an initial drill program at this promising Helium target;

The Aden Dome along the Alberta-Montana border is also slated for initial drilling, during Q3, and is considered highly prospective for deposits of both Helium and Natural Hydrogen.





Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: “The Helium market has strengthened considerably over the past couple of months due to events in the Middle East. As we expand into America’s Northern Great Plains, with our West Butte Project as well as Aden South, we are highly encouraged regarding our Helium discovery prospects and the opportunity on the Natural Hydrogen side as well. We also continue to assess additional regional opportunities with respect to Helium and Natural Hydrogen.”

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About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America’s Northern Great Plains and southern Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 16,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta–Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining Corp. (ownership of 6 million shares or approximately 4.1% of MAX Power), which is advancing its Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery toward commercial validation.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 –325 Howe Street,

B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the receipt of regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company’s plans and proposed exploration activities on the Property; the geological potential of the Property; and the Company’s future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the parties’ ability to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement; the satisfaction of closing conditions; the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals; the accuracy and reliability of historical geological and technical information relating to the Property; the Company’s ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Transaction may not proceed or may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the risk that required approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; risks relating to mineral exploration and development, including the risk that exploration results may not confirm geological interpretations or expectations; the speculative nature of early-stage mineral properties; risks associated with operating in the United States, including permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance, regulatory and community relations risks; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; access to capital; dilution; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure contained in the Company’s public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.