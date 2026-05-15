Airia Launches Form Review Step, Giving Enterprises Human-Verified AI Document Extraction

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the unified platform that gives IT leaders control over every AI tool, model, and agent in their organization, today announced the launch of Form Review Step, a new workflow checkpoint that enables human verification of AI-extracted document data before it moves to downstream systems.

The Form Review Step addresses a persistent challenge in enterprise document automation: AI models can extract data from complex documents like deeds, mortgages, insurance claims, and vendor contracts with high accuracy, but regulated industries require human verification before that data enters systems of record.

How Form Review Step Works

When an AI agent reaches a Form Review Step, the workflow pauses and routes to a designated reviewer. The reviewer sees a split-screen interface with the source document on the left and an editable, AI-prefilled form on the right. Reviewers can verify extracted values, correct errors, add missing information, and approve or reject with a single click. The human-verified data becomes the official record for all downstream processes.

"For documents that move money, title, or compliance, 'the model said so' is not a defensible standard," said Kevin Kiley, CEO at Airia. "Form Review Step gives organizations the audit trail and human accountability that regulated workflows demand, without sacrificing the speed gains from AI extraction."

Key Capabilities

Why It Matters for Your Teams

Faster reviewer decisions: The side-by-side document view eliminates tab-switching and context loss, allowing reviewers to verify extractions in seconds rather than minutes.

The side-by-side document view eliminates tab-switching and context loss, allowing reviewers to verify extractions in seconds rather than minutes. Fewer downstream errors: Editable forms let reviewers fix AI mistakes and add missing data on the spot, so CRMs, document management systems, and compliance records receive clean, verified information the first time.

Editable forms let reviewers fix AI mistakes and add missing data on the spot, so CRMs, document management systems, and compliance records receive clean, verified information the first time. Defensible audit trails: Every review captures who approved, when, and what they changed giving compliance and legal teams the evidence they need when regulators or auditors ask how a decision was made.

Every review captures who approved, when, and what they changed giving compliance and legal teams the evidence they need when regulators or auditors ask how a decision was made. Flexible routing for exceptions: Custom action buttons like "Escalate" or "Route to Legal" let reviewers send edge cases to the right team without breaking the workflow, reducing bottlenecks and manual handoffs.

Custom action buttons like "Escalate" or "Route to Legal" let reviewers send edge cases to the right team without breaking the workflow, reducing bottlenecks and manual handoffs. Zero configuration overhead: Forms automatically sync to upstream AI model schemas, eliminating manual field mapping and ensuring reviewers always see the data structure the workflow expects.



About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com