INVL Technology repurchased own shares

INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) finished the share buy-back. The Company will purchase 449 shares for the total amount of EUR 2,155.2 (excluding brokerage fees).

The Company could purchase up to 110,000 shares. During the share buy-back 449 units of shares were tendered. Share purchase price: EUR 4.80 per share.

The share buy-back started on 11 May 2026 and ended on 15 May 2026.

The acquired shares will be settled on 19 May 2026.

More information about the share buy-back process is provided here:The decision of the management company of INVL Technology on the purchase of own shares

Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company that invests in information technology businesses, repurchased 449 of its own shares, for which EUR 2,155.2 thousand will be paid (excluding brokerage fees). All shares offered by shareholders were acquired at a fixed price of EUR 4.80 per share.

Settlement for the repurchased shares will take place on 19 May. During the share buy-back, which ran from 11 to 15 May, a maximum of 110 thousand shares (0.9% of the authorised capital) could have been acquired.

Prior to the buy-back announcement, INVL Technology shares were trading at EUR 4.66 on the stock exchange. Up to EUR 528 thousand were allocated for the repurchase of own shares.

The acquired shares will be cancelled, with a corresponding reduction in the company's authorised capital, thereby increasing the value of each remaining share.

INVL Technology manages the cybersecurity firm NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech business group NRD Companies, and the Baltic IT services company Novian.

Managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, INVL Technology operates as a closed-end investment company. All of the company's investments are to be realised by mid-July 2028 at the latest, with proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

