Aleta Launches Private Markets Forecasting Tool for Family Offices

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleta, the purpose-built family office software platform for consolidated wealth reporting and wealth intelligence, today announced the launch of its Private Markets Forecasting tool – a new module that gives family offices institutional-grade projections for capital calls, distributions, and NAV exposure across their entire private markets allocation.

Private markets now represent nearly half of the typical family office portfolio, yet the asset class remains the hardest to forecast. Capital calls arrive unpredictably, distributions take years to materialize, and overcommitment risk grows as allocations expand. Aleta’s Private Markets Forecasting replaces manual assumptions with structured, model-driven projections that bring foresight to this uncertainty.

The forecasting engine is based on the Takahashi and Alexander cash flow model, a framework trusted by leading institutional investors. It enables family offices to forecast capital calls across funds and vintages, predict distributions, model J-curve development, and manage long-term NAV exposure – all within the same platform that already consolidates their public and private holdings.

“Family offices are making increasingly sophisticated private markets allocations, but the planning tools available to them have not kept pace. We built this forecasting tool so that a family office can answer the question every principal eventually asks: what’s coming, when, and do we have the liquidity to meet it?”

— Ken Gamskjaer, CEO & Co-founder of Aleta

The tool includes scenario analysis that allows teams to stress-test exposure across bull, base, and bear cases, build forecast profiles for each fund or strategy, and evaluate the impact of new commitments before capital is allocated. Forecasts consolidate across the entire allocation, eliminating blind spots that arise when funds are modeled in isolation.

Private Markets Forecasting integrates directly with Aleta’s consolidated reporting and AI-powered document processing, which automatically ingests capital call notices, K-1s, and fund statements, creating a closed loop from raw document to verified data to forward-looking projection.

“The data foundation has to come first. That’s why we invested so heavily in automated ingestion. Forecasting was a natural extension: same verified data, same consolidated view, but projected forward so you can plan with confidence rather than react under pressure.”

— Ken Gamskjaer, CEO & Co-founder of Aleta

Private Markets Forecasting is available immediately to all Aleta clients at no additional cost.

About Aleta

Aleta is a purpose-built family office software platform for consolidated wealth reporting and wealth intelligence.

The platform serves single- and multi-family offices managing complex wealth across public portfolios, private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. Aleta delivers a single verified picture of total wealth with a built-in investment General Ledger, deep investment reporting, open API and MCP architecture, and an award-winning interface designed for zero learning curve.

Aleta was named Best Data Provider at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2026 and Best Consolidated Reporting at the WealthBriefing Awards 2026.

Media Contact

Isabella Rasmussen, Head of Marketing & Communications

Aleta

isabella@aleta.io