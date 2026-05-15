Studies Highlight Personalized Approaches to Prostate Cancer Care, From Diet and Surgery to Public Awareness

WASHINGTON, DC, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the foods men eat to how surgery is planned and public awareness unfolds, new research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, shows prostate cancer care is becoming increasingly personalized.

Prostate cancer research featured in the 2026 AUA Press Program includes studies examining the role of diet in disease progression, long‑term outcomes of tailored surgical approaches, emerging strategies to preserve quality of life in high‑risk disease, and how high‑profile public disclosures influence when and how patients seek information and care. Together, these findings point toward more individualized strategies that balance oncologic control with patient‑centered outcomes.

Researchers will present their findings during scientific sessions from May 15 to 18. Adam Weiner, MD, a urologist and member of the AUA Public Media Committee who helped select abstracts for the Press Program, reviewed the prostate cancer studies highlighted this year and offered perspective on their broader impact.

“These studies highlight that advancing prostate cancer care means more than developing new treatments. It must include understanding the full picture,” Dr. Weiner said. “This ranged from what patients eat, to how we tailor surgery and prepare patients before the operating room. As a society, we must be vigilant of how public awareness shapes when patients seek care. These research projects show we are making progress on every front. The common thread is a commitment to more personalized approaches that improve not just survival, but quality of life.”

The following prostate cancer–related studies are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

Mediterranean and plant‑based diets linked to lower risk of prostate cancer progression on active surveillance:

A prospective study of nearly 900 men with low‑risk prostate cancer found that greater adherence to Mediterranean and plant‑based diets was associated with a reduced risk of cancer grade progression during active surveillance. Plant‑based diet adherence was also linked to a lower likelihood of progression to higher‑grade disease requiring curative treatment. Read the full abstract.

Extended lymph node dissection shows benefit for select high‑risk prostate cancer patients:

Long‑term results from a phase 3 randomized clinical trial found no overall survival advantage for extended pelvic lymph node dissection during radical prostatectomy. However, men with high‑grade tumors experienced sustained improvements in biochemical recurrence‑free and metastasis‑free survival, supporting a more tailored surgical approach for select patients. Read the full abstract.

Neoadjuvant hormonal therapy before prostatectomy may improve functional recovery:

Results from a randomized phase II trial showed that three months of apalutamide‑based therapy prior to radical prostatectomy reduced positive surgical margins and significantly improved potency recovery at one year among men with high‑risk localized prostate cancer. The findings suggest preoperative systemic therapy may help preserve quality of life while maintaining cancer control. Read the full abstract.

Presidential prostate cancer disclosure drives nationwide surge in health information seeking:

An analysis of Google search trends following former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer announcement found sustained increases in online searches related to prostate cancer screening, symptoms, testing, treatment, and survival across the United States. Researchers noted the findings highlight opportunities to leverage moments of heightened public attention to promote accurate information and timely care. Read the full abstract.

A recording of key findings from the abstract authors and plenary presenters is available to registered press. To access the virtual press programming, please complete the press registration form at AUANet.org/AUA2026/register/press-registration.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and expert moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA supports the urologic community in advancing the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and health policy.