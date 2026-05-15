Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Discusses Why Bladder Cancer Demands Attention Now with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bladder cancer is one of the most common, and most overlooked, cancers in the United States, impacting hundreds of thousands of families each year.

This is a public health issue that touches families, caregivers, and communities across the country. Despite its prevalence, awareness remains low leading to delayed diagnoses and facing more complex, costly treatment journeys.

The burden is both human and financial. Bladder cancer carries one of the highest lifetime treatment costs of any cancer, requiring ongoing care and monitoring that can stretch for years. It also reveals a troubling disparity: while men are diagnosed more frequently, women often face worse outcomes, with diagnoses occurring at more advanced stages.

Organizations like Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network are working to fund critical research, supporting patients and caregivers, and driving awareness when it’s needed most.

In recognition of May being Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, Meri-Margaret Deoudes, CEO of Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, discussed the scope of bladder cancer today, along with tangible ways to get involved, support research, and better understand a disease that affects far more people than many realize.

Why is bladder cancer still so under-recognized despite how common it is?

I think part of the reason bladder cancer doesn’t get talked about more, even though it’s the seventh most common cancer in the United States, is because people are often uncomfortable discussing it. It’s considered a “below-the-belt” cancer, and that stigma can prevent important conversations from happening.

Bladder cancer also requires ongoing surveillance and follow-up treatment, which can create significant anxiety for patients and their families. That’s why Bladder Cancer Awareness Month is so important. It gives us an opportunity to raise awareness, share information, and encourage people to talk openly about the disease and its impact.

What does the impact of bladder cancer look like at the state or local level?

Right now, about 725,000 people in the United States are living with bladder cancer.

This year alone, approximately 84,000 people will be diagnosed, and sadly, about 17,000 people will lose their lives to the disease. Bladder cancer is also the fourth most common cancer among veterans.

How can people get involved or support fundraising efforts?

As part of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, bladder cancer walks are being held across the country. These events give patients, caregivers, families, and supporters an opportunity to connect with one another and reinforce the message that no one walks alone. People can participate at one of 21 walk locations nationwide or join virtually.

For more information or to participate, visit BCAN Walk.

Who is really impacted by this disease beyond the patient, and how does it affect families, caregivers, and communities as a whole?

Unfortunately, many of us know from personal experience that a cancer diagnosis affects not only the patient, but the entire family.

There are several parts of the bladder cancer journey that can take a significant emotional toll on caregivers and loved ones. Patients often undergo frequent scans, ongoing surveillance, and repeated follow-up appointments, which can create constant anxiety and uncertainty. Caregivers and family members experience that stress as well — waiting for test results, managing appointments, and supporting loved ones through treatment.

Before the work of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, there was very little formal support or educational material available for patients and families dealing with bladder cancer. That’s one reason awareness efforts are so important — to ensure this community feels supported and informed.

Because bladder cancer is often treated as a chronic disease, many patients live with it for years or even decades. That long-term nature can place ongoing emotional and mental strain on both patients and caregivers.

There is also a major financial impact. Bladder cancer is considered one of the most expensive cancers to treat because of the ongoing surveillance, follow-up care, and repeated procedures involved. Families are often balancing important medical decisions while also managing the financial burden of treatment.

For more information, visit BCAN.org. People can also learn more about participating in the awareness walk at BCAN Walk.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c557864-3df4-450f-b840-717a5c8a50e5