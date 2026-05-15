Studies Highlight Advances in Bladder Cancer Care and Emerging Environmental Risks

WASHINGTON, DC, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From new immunotherapy approaches to insights into environmental risk, research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, highlights meaningful progress in bladder cancer care.

Bladder cancer research featured in the 2026 AUA Press Program includes new analyses from large international clinical trials evaluating immunotherapy-based approaches for early-stage disease, along with population-level studies examining the impact of environmental exposures and recreational substance use on bladder cancer development and age at diagnosis. Together, these studies point toward more personalized approaches to prevention, treatment, and survivorship.

Researchers will present their findings during scientific sessions from May 15 to 18. Betsy Koehne, MD, a urologist and member of the AUA Public Media Committee who helped select abstracts for the Press Program, reviewed the bladder cancer studies highlighted this year and offered perspective on their broader significance within urologic research.

“While tobacco use has long been considered the biggest risk factor for bladder cancer, smoking rates have declined without a corresponding drop in new cases, suggesting other factors may be involved,” Dr. Koehne said. “Several studies presented this year highlight those potential risks, including findings linking cigarette and e‑cigarette use, and possible younger diagnoses, to bladder cancer, as well as research showing higher levels of known carcinogens in the environments where bladder cancer patients live. At the same time, data from the POTOMAC trial show that adding immunotherapy to standard BCG treatment led to fewer and later recurrences in early‑stage disease, raising the possibility that more patients may ultimately avoid invasive surgeries and additional therapies.”

The following bladder cancer–related studies are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

New immunotherapy approach may help patients avoid bladder removal surgery:

Expanded results from a large international clinical trial found that adding the immunotherapy drug durvalumab to standard BCG treatment helped delay disease progression and increased the amount of time patients with high‑risk, early‑stage bladder cancer were able to keep their bladder. Read the full abstract.

Air pollution exposure linked to bladder cancer, especially among non‑smokers:

A first‑of‑its‑kind geographic analysis found that patients with bladder cancer were more likely to live in areas with higher exposure to known airborne carcinogens, suggesting environmental risk factors may play a role in disease development beyond smoking. Read the full abstract.

E‑cigarette use associated with earlier bladder cancer diagnosis:

An analysis of more than 340,000 participants from the NIH All of Us Research Program found that both cigarette and e‑cigarette use were linked to a higher risk of bladder cancer, with e‑cigarette users more likely to be diagnosed at younger ages than non‑users. Read the full abstract.

A recording of key findings from the abstract authors and plenary presenters is available to registered press. To access the virtual press programming, please complete the press registration form at AUANet.org/AUA2026/register/press-registration.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and expert moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA supports the urologic community in advancing the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and health policy.