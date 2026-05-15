Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

MONTREAL, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($48.8) million or ($20.13) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($332.0) million or ($136.14) per share for the same period in 2025

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended 03/31/2026 03/31/2025 Net loss attributable to common shareholders ($48.8 ) ($332.0 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders ($20.13 ) ($136.14 )



Contact: George Malikotsis, CFO

Tel: (514) 281-8082