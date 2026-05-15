Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

MONTREAL, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($48.8) million or ($20.13) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($332.0) million or ($136.14) per share for the same period in 2025

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the three months ended
 03/31/2026 03/31/2025
    
Net loss attributable to common shareholders($48.8) ($332.0)
    
Diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders($20.13) ($136.14)


Contact: George Malikotsis, CFO
Tel: (514) 281-8082


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