SalesCloser Deepens Conversational AI Moat with Dedicated GPU Inference Cluster, Enabling Custom Model Fine-Tuning, Agentic Workflows, and Regulated-Industry Readiness

Vancouver, BC, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, announces the commissioning of a dedicated AI inference cluster operating NVIDIA Blackwell-class GPUs and running a leading open-source foundation model. The cluster is hosted in Canada on infrastructure with a predominantly renewable, hydroelectric grid composition, and is already operational.

The dedicated inference cluster represents a structural enhancement to SalesCloser's product differentiation and operational profile. By operating its own AI inference layer rather than relying exclusively on third-party cloud APIs, SalesCloser unlocks a set of capabilities that the Company believes are increasingly important to enterprise customers in regulated and AI-sensitive verticals.

Key Advantages

Custom model fine-tuning. Foundation models can be fine-tuned on SalesCloser's own sales conversation data, producing AI agents designed to outperform general-purpose models on sales-specific tasks such as discovery, qualification, objection handling, and follow-up. The Company believes this creates differentiation that is difficult to replicate by competitors operating exclusively on third-party APIs.





Foundation models can be fine-tuned on SalesCloser's own sales conversation data, producing AI agents designed to outperform general-purpose models on sales-specific tasks such as discovery, qualification, objection handling, and follow-up. The Company believes this creates differentiation that is difficult to replicate by competitors operating exclusively on third-party APIs. Agentic AI workflows at scale. Owning inference infrastructure makes long-running, multi-step agentic AI workflows economically viable, supporting deployment of more sophisticated AI agents that can conduct full discovery calls, autonomously research prospects, and coordinate across multiple tools at scale across the customer base.





Owning inference infrastructure makes long-running, multi-step agentic AI workflows economically viable, supporting deployment of more sophisticated AI agents that can conduct full discovery calls, autonomously research prospects, and coordinate across multiple tools at scale across the customer base. Data sovereignty for regulated industries. Customer conversations routed to SalesCloser-owned infrastructure are processed entirely within the Company's controlled data perimeter, potentially expanding the addressable market into healthcare, financial services, legal, government, and Canadian and European data-residency-required deployments.





Customer conversations routed to SalesCloser-owned infrastructure are processed entirely within the Company's controlled data perimeter, potentially expanding the addressable market into healthcare, financial services, legal, government, and Canadian and European data-residency-required deployments. Reduced single-vendor dependency. A hybrid AI architecture that routes workloads dynamically across self-hosted infrastructure and multiple cloud AI providers reduces exposure to any single provider's outages, rate limits, API changes, or pricing actions, which the Company believes materially improves operational resilience relative to AI platforms built on a single provider.





A hybrid AI architecture that routes workloads dynamically across self-hosted infrastructure and multiple cloud AI providers reduces exposure to any single provider's outages, rate limits, API changes, or pricing actions, which the Company believes materially improves operational resilience relative to AI platforms built on a single provider. Sustainable infrastructure. The cluster operates on a Canadian grid with highly renewable composition, predominantly hydroelectric, which the Company believes is increasingly relevant for enterprise procurement decisions in regulated industries and Fortune 1000 segments where ESG and carbon-footprint disclosure are important requirements.





"Owning our AI inference layer changes both what we can build and who we can serve," said Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser. "It lets us train AI agents specifically on the patterns of SalesCloser’s own high-performing sales conversations, deploy more sophisticated agentic workflows at scale, and may support enterprise customers in regulated industries who require their data to be processed within a controlled perimeter. It also reduces our exposure to any single third-party AI provider's outages, pricing actions, or roadmap decisions. We believe operating production-grade AI infrastructure at this level signals the engineering depth and operational readiness that enterprise customers expect from a serious AI platform."





About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai



Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329



Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated benefits of the dedicated AI inference cluster, expected applications of custom model fine-tuning on sales-specific workflows and the deployment of more sophisticated agentic AI workflows, the expected applicability of SalesCloser's conversational AI platform in regulated industries with data-sovereignty requirements, and anticipated improvements in operational resilience from a hybrid AI architecture, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product's revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks relating to the Company's reliance on third-party service providers including telecommunications and infrastructure partners, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.