Toobit Brings 36% APR on TON to Expanding High-Yield Earn Series





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a limited-time upgrade to its TON Fixed Earn product.

Starting May 19, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, Toobit is boosting rewards on Toncoin (TON) to an industry-leading 36% APR for a 3-day term. The event runs until May 22, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, providing a premium over the standard 4% APR typically available for 30-day fixed subscriptions.

Toobit Fixed Earn operates on a model of predictable returns over a set timeframe. By subscribing to the 3-day TON plan, traders lock their assets to secure the 36% APR. Subscriptions start at a minimum of 4 TON with an individual maximum of 85 TON.

Interest is distributed evenly across the term and reflected in the Earn Account valuation daily. Upon maturity, the system automatically credits both the principal and the accrued interest back to the trader's Spot Account.

This initiative follows a month of premium yield opportunities. Recent 36% APR events for ETH and SOL, alongside double-digit rewards for BTC, XRP, and USDT, all saw rapid sell-outs due to high trader demand.

Traders can participate in the TON Fixed Earn event through the Earn platform on Toobit. Subscriptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a total cap of 8,200 TON.

The Open Network (TON) has solidified its market position in May 2026 following the Catchain 2.0 upgrade, which reduced block times to 400ms and transaction finality to 1 second.

This technical efficiency has driven institutional adoption. As of May 12, TonStrategy (TONX) reported a position of 221.9 million TON, representing 4.29% of the total supply. While standard on-chain staking yields sit at 16.7%, Toobit's 36% APR offers a premium for short-term capital efficiency.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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