zerohash Receives EMI License from Dutch Central Bank, Strengthening Stablecoin Payment Capabilities Across the European Economic Area

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash europe B.V., the European subsidiary of zerohash , the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets, has received an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch Central Bank.

zerohash has been successfully serving customers and operating across the European Economic Area under its MiCAR license , which it received in October 2025 from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). zerohash is now the first MiCAR-licensed firm to obtain an E-Money License in accordance with the European Banking Authority’s June 2025 No Action Letter and February 2026 clarifications . The EMI license further buttresses zerohash’s leading global regulatory posture and provides certainty in respect of all activities that zerohash europe powers for its financial institution and enterprise clients in the European Economic Area.

The EBA’s no-action letter and following clarifications noted that certain E-Money Token flows required both a MiCAR license and payment services licensing, and MiCAR-licensed firms engaging in EMT payments were instructed to obtain a payment license or EMI by early 2026. By securing the EMI license, zerohash further solidifies its ability to support stablecoin-powered financial flows under Europe’s evolving regulatory framework.

zerohash’s MiCAR and EMI licensing in the Netherlands positions the company to continue supporting a broad range of compliant stablecoin and digital asset flows for banks, brokerages, fintechs, payment providers, and enterprise platforms operating across the European market.

"Europe has a massive market for stablecoin applications," said Roeland Goldberg, Managing Director, Europe at zerohash. "The announcement comes on the heels of accelerating momentum for zerohash across Europe. In recent months, the company has expanded its EU presence in Amsterdam and is now powering partners including Interactive Brokers Europe in the region.”

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures: zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

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